Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the half-year ended September 30 2024; and other matters with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held Today, i.e. November 12, 2024 have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half-year ended as well as Year Ended March 31 2024. This is to inform the Stock Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors, which was scheduled to take place today, i.e. May 29, 2024 has been extended due to time constraint. The meeting will now continue on May 30, 2024 to discuss and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year as well as year ended March 31, 2024 and other remaining agenda items. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting scheduled on May 29, 2024 and concluded on May 30, 2024 have approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Statements of the Company for the Half-year as well as year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for FY 2023-24 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

We wish to inform you that pursuant Regulation 25(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held today, March 26, 2024 at registered office of the Company to consider and discussed the following: 1. Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company. 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board. We further inform you that the Meeting commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:00 A.M. Kindly acknowledge same and take on your records. Read less..

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024