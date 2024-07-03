Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd Summary

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited was originally incorporated on March 10, 2017 as a Private Limited Company with the name Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on August 6, 2022, Company got converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited on August 23, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is a full-fledged innovative solution, based out in Cultural cum IT hub operating in Pune, Maharashtra. The main operations of the Company are Imparting the Drone operation Training, Drone supply and Maintenance services and Management consultancy and training services.The Company kick started in 2017 by the founder & Managing Director, Mr. Prateek Srivastava to encourage multiple aspects of drones and Geographic Information System (GIS) as a service that creates, manages, analyzes and maps all types of data. Today, it provide high-end ecosystem of Drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, data processing of drone data using robust high configuration workstations, drone pilot training & specialized GIS training and manufacturing of customized 100% indigenous drones. The Company offers all sorts of land surveying and underwater services. Apart from these, it provides services of land and underwater surveying which includes Powerlines & Utilities, Oil & Gas Infrastructure, Mines and Quarries, Energy & Renewables, Roads & Highways, Urban & Rural Planning, Agriculture & Irrigation, Underwater Inspection and Underwater Bathymetry. Its offerings include drone surveying for mapping, 3D modelling, drone logistics, surveillance and drone data processing. It has been authorised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) to conduct drone training as per the DGCA guidelines. Since the authorisation, the Company has trained more than 150 individuals in the domain of drones, data processing and python coding for GIS. The Companys training courses are designed to create an individual with capabilities that can range right from data capturing upto data processing and finally conclude with their applications. Apart from these, it resell and provide services through various categories of drones namely Blueye X3, Blueye Pro, Echo Sounder, GPR 1000A, GPR 500A, Magarrow, Magdrone R3, Magnetometer. Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) is one such institution established under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has tied up with Droneacharya to establish an RPTO while also conducting GIS training at their campus. Another feather in the cap of Company is Whistling Woods International (WWI), which has mutually agreed to conduct DGCA Certified Drone Pilot Trainings at their world class film school in Goregaon, Mumbai. In the journey to upskill individuals, the skill development initiative from Tata Group viz. Tata Strive has also partnered with the Company for customised training courses for all age groups across India.The Company made a public issue of 62,90,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 33.96 Crores through Fresh Issue in September, 2022.DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has partnered with Savitribai Phule Pune University to take drone technology education to new heights in 2023. It operated two DGCA certified drone pilot training centers in Pune and Gujarat in 2023. In 2024, Company established a manufacturing unit in Pune, Maharashtra including shortlisting products for development, setting up a robust supply chain and creating a sustainable working model. It has upheld the status as Indias leading DGCA certified drone pilot training organization for over a year by consistently enhancing the quality of its training and providing comprehensive post-training consultancy to students. It trained 391 DGCA certified drone pilots, achieving the highest number of trainees among private organizations.The Company have doubled their presence by adding two new centers at IIT Ropar, Punjab, and Jaipur in 2024. Thereafter, Company acquired 5,100 equity shares i.e 51% stake in M/s PYI Technologies Private Limited on January 02, 2024, which was considered a pivotal move in DroneAcharyas expansion plan within the drone industry.