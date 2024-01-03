Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
598.45
|35.14
|45,579.03
|302.14
|0.27
|2,281.37
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
408.95
|153.16
|30,519.26
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132.06
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
249.85
|254.95
|27,683.17
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,606.5
|64.08
|15,677.22
|53.22
|0.38
|1,417.32
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,143.35
|22.49
|8,921.64
|90.5
|0.69
|1,004.5
|253.97
