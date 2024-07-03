Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Dugar Housing Developments Limited originally known as Dugar Housing Development Finance India Limited was promoted to promote housing finance activity. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Dugar Housing Development India Limited and again to J-Paq Global Solutions Limited in May, 2004. Finally, the Company was renamed as Dugar Housing Developments Limited on 31 March, 2004. The Company went public in Nov.94.Owing to the boom in the real estate business, the Company diversified its activity by entering into including property development. Led by the Promoter, T Padam Dugar, the Company is presently engaged in property developments and construction activities.The group has a reputation for building self contained township and the project of Park Dugar at Porur, Madras, comprising of 140 individual houses has been fully completed and sold. This self contained township is the first of its kind in Madras.The Company has appointed representatives and marketing officers to sell its projects overseas, especially in the US, Middle-East, Singapore, etc. It also plans to enter into the segment of houses for the middle class.The Keshav Dugar project was almost complete in the year 1999-2000 and the company took steps to commence the information technology related activities. The Company was the first in India to launch Affordable Homes in 2008. In 2022-23, the Company launched Nungambakkam project near Loyola College; launched Manapakkam project near Chaitanya School.