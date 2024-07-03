Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹14.88
Prev. Close₹14.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹14.88
Day's Low₹14.88
52 Week's High₹14.88
52 Week's Low₹6.3
Book Value₹-30.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.3
0.3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.2
-1
-3.71
-3.48
Net Worth
-0.9
-0.7
-0.71
-0.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.1
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.14
-0.14
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.14
0.06
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-68.55
81.81
-1,742.99
-111.26
EBIT growth
-35.44
-0.39
-1,560.79
-28.68
Net profit growth
-35.44
-0.71
-1,565.47
-28.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
289.4
|26.04
|18,292.31
|200.74
|0.76
|4,713.28
|108.5
National Standard (India) Ltd
4,533.3
|0
|8,962.3
|4.8
|0
|3.8
|133.29
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
GANESHHOUC
990.35
|18.22
|7,768.76
|154.94
|1.18
|242.31
|160.27
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
513
|0
|7,756.09
|-23.75
|0.53
|181.87
|99.49
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
179.4
|39.42
|6,719.86
|38.2
|0.9
|107.63
|34.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
T Rakki
Independent Director
Zakir Hussian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Moganasundaram Chandrasekaran
Whole-time Director
Lakshmaiah Devarajulu
Independent Director
Suresh Rajasekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dugar Housing Developments Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Dugar Housing Developments Limited originally known as Dugar Housing Development Finance India Limited was promoted to promote housing finance activity. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Dugar Housing Development India Limited and again to J-Paq Global Solutions Limited in May, 2004. Finally, the Company was renamed as Dugar Housing Developments Limited on 31 March, 2004. The Company went public in Nov.94.Owing to the boom in the real estate business, the Company diversified its activity by entering into including property development. Led by the Promoter, T Padam Dugar, the Company is presently engaged in property developments and construction activities.The group has a reputation for building self contained township and the project of Park Dugar at Porur, Madras, comprising of 140 individual houses has been fully completed and sold. This self contained township is the first of its kind in Madras.The Company has appointed representatives and marketing officers to sell its projects overseas, especially in the US, Middle-East, Singapore, etc. It also plans to enter into the segment of houses for the middle class.The Keshav Dugar project was almost complete in the year 1999-2000 and the company took steps to commence the information technology related activities. The Company was the first in India to launch Affordable Homes in 2008. In 2022-23, the Company launched Nungambakkam project near Loyola College; launched Manapakkam project near Chai
Read More
The Dugar Housing Developments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is ₹0.45 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is 0 and -0.49 as of 23 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dugar Housing Developments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is ₹6.3 and ₹14.88 as of 23 Sep ‘24
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 136.19%, 6 Month at 85.54%, 3 Month at 21.37% and 1 Month at 4.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.