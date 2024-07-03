iifl-logo-icon 1
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Share Price

14.88
(0.00%)
Sep 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  Open14.88
  Day's High14.88
  52 Wk High14.88
  Prev. Close14.88
  Day's Low14.88
  52 Wk Low 6.3
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value-30.14
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.45
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

14.88

Prev. Close

14.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

14.88

Day's Low

14.88

52 Week's High

14.88

52 Week's Low

6.3

Book Value

-30.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.56%

Non-Promoter- 65.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.3

0.3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.2

-1

-3.71

-3.48

Net Worth

-0.9

-0.7

-0.71

-0.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.1

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.14

-0.14

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.14

0.06

0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-68.55

81.81

-1,742.99

-111.26

EBIT growth

-35.44

-0.39

-1,560.79

-28.68

Net profit growth

-35.44

-0.71

-1,565.47

-28.68

No Record Found

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

289.4

26.0418,292.31200.740.764,713.28108.5

National Standard (India) Ltd

4,533.3

08,962.34.803.8133.29

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

GANESHHOUC

990.35

18.227,768.76154.941.18242.31160.27

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

513

07,756.09-23.750.53181.8799.49

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

179.4

39.426,719.8638.20.9107.6334.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dugar Housing Developments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

T Rakki

Independent Director

Zakir Hussian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Moganasundaram Chandrasekaran

Whole-time Director

Lakshmaiah Devarajulu

Independent Director

Suresh Rajasekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dugar Housing Developments Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Dugar Housing Developments Limited originally known as Dugar Housing Development Finance India Limited was promoted to promote housing finance activity. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Dugar Housing Development India Limited and again to J-Paq Global Solutions Limited in May, 2004. Finally, the Company was renamed as Dugar Housing Developments Limited on 31 March, 2004. The Company went public in Nov.94.Owing to the boom in the real estate business, the Company diversified its activity by entering into including property development. Led by the Promoter, T Padam Dugar, the Company is presently engaged in property developments and construction activities.The group has a reputation for building self contained township and the project of Park Dugar at Porur, Madras, comprising of 140 individual houses has been fully completed and sold. This self contained township is the first of its kind in Madras.The Company has appointed representatives and marketing officers to sell its projects overseas, especially in the US, Middle-East, Singapore, etc. It also plans to enter into the segment of houses for the middle class.The Keshav Dugar project was almost complete in the year 1999-2000 and the company took steps to commence the information technology related activities. The Company was the first in India to launch Affordable Homes in 2008. In 2022-23, the Company launched Nungambakkam project near Loyola College; launched Manapakkam project near Chai
Company FAQs

What is the Dugar Housing Developments Ltd share price today?

The Dugar Housing Developments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is ₹0.45 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is 0 and -0.49 as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dugar Housing Developments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is ₹6.3 and ₹14.88 as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd?

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 136.19%, 6 Month at 85.54%, 3 Month at 21.37% and 1 Month at 4.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.44 %

