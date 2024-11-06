Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

DUGAR HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Ulhas Narayan Deosthale (DIN: 09215291) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. To consider and approve appointment of Mrs. Jankiben Kunalbhai Brahmbhatt (DIN: 10819997) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 4. To consider and approve re-constitution of various Committees as per Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 11:35 A.M have inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ulhas Narayan Deosthale (DIN: 09215291) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director for a tenure of 1 (One) year commencing from November 6, 2024 to November 5 , 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mrs. Jankiben Kunalbhai Brahmbhatt (DIN: 10819997) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director for a tenure of 1 (One) year commencing from November 6, 2024 to November 5 , 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Additional Directors(s) designated as Non-Executive Independent Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

DUGAR HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial statements along with internal audit report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting for approving the Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financials Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Addendum to the Outcome of the Board Meeting filed on 07th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

DUGAR HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. Submission of outcome of the board meeting held on 27TH OF MAY 2024 The standalone Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March s2024. In this regard, please find enclosed copies of the Following: a) Statement showing the Standalone Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 b) Reports of the Statutory auditor c) Statement of assets and liabilities as on 31st March, 2024 d) Cash Flow statement as on 315t March, 2024 e) Declaration by the Chief Financial Officer ofthe Company that the said Reports of Statutory Auditors are with unmodified opinion. The appointment of M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 Submission of Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial auditors for the financial year ended 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024