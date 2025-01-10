To Members of DUKE OFFSHORE LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of DUKE OFFSHORE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Contingent Liability

Refer Note 24, For the year ended 31st March 2024 the company has contingent liabilities of Rs. 34.42 lakhs towards contested tax demands/ pending litigation.

A provision is recognised when there is a present obligation as a result of a past event from which it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a realisable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. A disclosure for a contingent liability is made when there is a possible obligation or a present obligation that may, but probably will not, require an outflow of resources. Where there is a possible obligation or a present obligation that the likelihood of outflow or resources is remote, no provision or disclosure is made.

This area is considered as a key audit matter, as evaluation of these matters requires Management judgement and estimation, interpretation of laws and regulations and application of relevant judicial precedents to determine the probability of outcome of ongoing proceedings and outflow of economic resources, if any, and the recognition of provisions, disclosure of contingent liabilities and related disclosures to be made in the standalone financial statements.

Audit Procedures to address the Key Audit Matter

We have assessed the companys accounting policy as per Ind AS-37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets". Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from Management. We reviewed the same to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. We have also evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures prepared and presented by the management in the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to

cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A

a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

g) In our opinion, the Company has paid/ provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 24 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts

iii. The Company has delayed transferring Rs. 5.08 lakhs to the Investor Education and Protection Fund

iv. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) On the basis of above representations, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations contained any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Accordingly, we are not in a position to comment on operation and tempering of audit trail.

Further, as provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements of record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the Auditors Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

i. a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment;

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets hence the provisions of Clause 3(i)(a)(B) are not applicable;

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of fixed assets which is, in our

opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification;

c) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company does not have

any immovable property held in the name of the Company and hence provisions of Clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or

intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has not availed any working capital facility from bank on the basis of security of current assets, hence the provisions of clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year the investments made by the Company is not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided guarantees or security and has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence not commented upon.

c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not require maintaining cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

vii. a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, GST, sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, GST, sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b)According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts and have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to the bank, financial institutions and/or government.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not obtained any term loans from any banks or financial institution, accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (ix)(c) of the order are not applicable to the Company

d) The Company has not obtained any term loans from any banks or financial institution, accordingly

the provisions of clause 3 (ix)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor or secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company there were no whistleblower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given thousand based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities which requires the Company to obtain Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India and hence provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

d) The Company does not have any CIC as part of the Group, and hence provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred any cash losses during the year under audit. Further, it had incurred a cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 35.21 Lakhs.

xviii. There is no instance of resignation by the statutory auditors during the year, and hence provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company need not spend any amount as required in the Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company need not prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xxi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DUKE OFFSHORE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.