Duke Offshore Ltd Share Price

19.33
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.78
  • Day's High19.33
  • 52 Wk High33.4
  • Prev. Close18.41
  • Day's Low18.13
  • 52 Wk Low 9.77
  • Turnover (lac)0.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.05
  • Div. Yield0
Duke Offshore Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Oil Drill/Allied

Open

18.78

Prev. Close

18.41

Turnover(Lac.)

0.77

Day's High

19.33

Day's Low

18.13

52 Week's High

33.4

52 Week's Low

9.77

Book Value

6.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Duke Offshore Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Duke Offshore Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Duke Offshore Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.60%

Non-Promoter- 29.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Duke Offshore Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.91

9.91

9.91

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.83

-4.07

-3.62

0.48

Net Worth

7.08

5.84

6.29

10.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.66

4.25

9.11

6.76

yoy growth (%)

-60.86

-53.29

34.67

-30.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.35

-1.72

-1.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.26

-3.98

0.7

1.63

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.76

-1.81

-1.14

Tax paid

0.29

1.29

-0.92

-0.5

Working capital

-1.1

3.26

-1.92

-3.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.86

-53.29

34.67

-30.85

Op profit growth

-26.38

-142.56

15.62

-30.68

EBIT growth

-27.78

-281.5

-14.2

-46.84

Net profit growth

-26.75

1,154.59

-118.95

-53.66

Duke Offshore Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

JINDRILL

781.05

22.252,263.4815.840.06172.5417.54

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

DOLPHIN

560.1

02,240.66-0.060037.55

Duke Offshore Ltd

18.41

018.15-0.64006.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Duke Offshore Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Avik Duke

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pranay Mehta

Executive Director

Vipul Patel

Independent Director

Revati Ganesh Pambala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka

Additional Director

Ameet Avinash Kimbahune

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Duke Offshore Ltd

Summary

Duke Offshore was promoted by George A Duke, Komal G Duke and Avik G Duke as a private limited company in Dec.85 and was converted into a public limited company in Sep.94. The Company is engaged in the business of providing vessels for crew transfer and marine survey.The company started as a diving and underwater engineering company offering specialised underwater inspection services to the offshore oil industry. It expanded its operations into hook-up and commissioning of offshore oil fields installations, construction and fabrication of small offshore structures. It operate from the workshop at Tarapur, Maharashtra. The company has entered into an agreement with Merpro Process Technology, UK, a hi-tech process company, to jointly market and manufacture its products in India and abroad. In 1995-96, the company proposed to expand its activities through a major expansion programme. The company which was hiring equipments from outside sources till then, proposed to own the equipments and machinery to reduce the cost of operations. To part-finance its expansion and modernisation programme, it came out with a public issue in Dec.95.Reputed client list includes ONGC, Mazagaon Dock, Bombay Port Trust, Shipping Corporation of India, BPCL Refinery, HPCL, Essar Oil, Tata Power House, NKK Japan, Hyundai Corporation, South Korea, etcIn 2011-12, the Company acquired 3 Marine Vessels on contracts. In 2016-17, it acquired crew/patrol vessel from Singapore.
Company FAQs

What is the Duke Offshore Ltd share price today?

The Duke Offshore Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Duke Offshore Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duke Offshore Ltd is ₹19.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Duke Offshore Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Duke Offshore Ltd is 0 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Duke Offshore Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duke Offshore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duke Offshore Ltd is ₹9.77 and ₹33.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Duke Offshore Ltd?

Duke Offshore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.94%, 3 Years at 9.82%, 1 Year at 83.92%, 6 Month at -10.06%, 3 Month at -31.02% and 1 Month at -5.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Duke Offshore Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Duke Offshore Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.39 %

