SectorOil Drill/Allied
Open₹18.78
Prev. Close₹18.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹19.33
Day's Low₹18.13
52 Week's High₹33.4
52 Week's Low₹9.77
Book Value₹6.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.91
9.91
9.91
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.83
-4.07
-3.62
0.48
Net Worth
7.08
5.84
6.29
10.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.66
4.25
9.11
6.76
yoy growth (%)
-60.86
-53.29
34.67
-30.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.35
-1.72
-1.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.26
-3.98
0.7
1.63
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.76
-1.81
-1.14
Tax paid
0.29
1.29
-0.92
-0.5
Working capital
-1.1
3.26
-1.92
-3.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.86
-53.29
34.67
-30.85
Op profit growth
-26.38
-142.56
15.62
-30.68
EBIT growth
-27.78
-281.5
-14.2
-46.84
Net profit growth
-26.75
1,154.59
-118.95
-53.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
781.05
|22.25
|2,263.48
|15.84
|0.06
|172.5
|417.54
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
560.1
|0
|2,240.66
|-0.06
|0
|0
|37.55
Duke Offshore Ltd
18.41
|0
|18.15
|-0.64
|0
|0
|6.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Avik Duke
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pranay Mehta
Executive Director
Vipul Patel
Independent Director
Revati Ganesh Pambala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka
Additional Director
Ameet Avinash Kimbahune
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Duke Offshore Ltd
Summary
Duke Offshore was promoted by George A Duke, Komal G Duke and Avik G Duke as a private limited company in Dec.85 and was converted into a public limited company in Sep.94. The Company is engaged in the business of providing vessels for crew transfer and marine survey.The company started as a diving and underwater engineering company offering specialised underwater inspection services to the offshore oil industry. It expanded its operations into hook-up and commissioning of offshore oil fields installations, construction and fabrication of small offshore structures. It operate from the workshop at Tarapur, Maharashtra. The company has entered into an agreement with Merpro Process Technology, UK, a hi-tech process company, to jointly market and manufacture its products in India and abroad. In 1995-96, the company proposed to expand its activities through a major expansion programme. The company which was hiring equipments from outside sources till then, proposed to own the equipments and machinery to reduce the cost of operations. To part-finance its expansion and modernisation programme, it came out with a public issue in Dec.95.Reputed client list includes ONGC, Mazagaon Dock, Bombay Port Trust, Shipping Corporation of India, BPCL Refinery, HPCL, Essar Oil, Tata Power House, NKK Japan, Hyundai Corporation, South Korea, etcIn 2011-12, the Company acquired 3 Marine Vessels on contracts. In 2016-17, it acquired crew/patrol vessel from Singapore.
Read More
The Duke Offshore Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duke Offshore Ltd is ₹19.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Duke Offshore Ltd is 0 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duke Offshore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duke Offshore Ltd is ₹9.77 and ₹33.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Duke Offshore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.94%, 3 Years at 9.82%, 1 Year at 83.92%, 6 Month at -10.06%, 3 Month at -31.02% and 1 Month at -5.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.