Duke Offshore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.26
-3.98
0.7
1.63
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.76
-1.81
-1.14
Tax paid
0.29
1.29
-0.92
-0.5
Working capital
-1.1
3.26
-1.92
-3.31
Other operating items
Operating
-4.43
-1.18
-3.94
-3.32
Capital expenditure
0.17
-14.56
4.04
14.31
Free cash flow
-4.26
-15.74
0.09
10.98
Equity raised
4.89
19.56
20.02
18.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.13
-9.45
0.62
9.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.49
Net in cash
0.5
-5.63
20.74
39.29
