Duke Offshore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.99
(3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Duke Offshore FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.26

-3.98

0.7

1.63

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.76

-1.81

-1.14

Tax paid

0.29

1.29

-0.92

-0.5

Working capital

-1.1

3.26

-1.92

-3.31

Other operating items

Operating

-4.43

-1.18

-3.94

-3.32

Capital expenditure

0.17

-14.56

4.04

14.31

Free cash flow

-4.26

-15.74

0.09

10.98

Equity raised

4.89

19.56

20.02

18.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.13

-9.45

0.62

9.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.49

Net in cash

0.5

-5.63

20.74

39.29

