|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.66
4.25
9.11
6.76
yoy growth (%)
-60.86
-53.29
34.67
-30.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.35
-1.72
-1.02
As % of sales
67.66
31.95
18.97
15.19
Other costs
-1.62
-4.36
-3.93
-2.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
97.26
102.56
43.14
40.67
Operating profit
-1.08
-1.46
3.45
2.98
OPM
-64.93
-34.52
37.88
44.12
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.76
-1.81
-1.14
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.92
-0.97
-0.33
Other income
0.24
0.17
0.04
0.12
Profit before tax
-2.26
-3.98
0.7
1.63
Taxes
0.29
1.29
-0.92
-0.5
Tax rate
-13.22
-32.53
-130.27
-30.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.96
-2.68
-0.21
1.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.96
-2.68
-0.21
1.13
yoy growth (%)
-26.75
1,154.59
-118.95
-53.66
NPM
-118.13
-63.12
-2.35
16.7
