iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Duke Offshore Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.01
(-1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:43:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Duke Offshore Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.66

4.25

9.11

6.76

yoy growth (%)

-60.86

-53.29

34.67

-30.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.35

-1.72

-1.02

As % of sales

67.66

31.95

18.97

15.19

Other costs

-1.62

-4.36

-3.93

-2.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

97.26

102.56

43.14

40.67

Operating profit

-1.08

-1.46

3.45

2.98

OPM

-64.93

-34.52

37.88

44.12

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.76

-1.81

-1.14

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.92

-0.97

-0.33

Other income

0.24

0.17

0.04

0.12

Profit before tax

-2.26

-3.98

0.7

1.63

Taxes

0.29

1.29

-0.92

-0.5

Tax rate

-13.22

-32.53

-130.27

-30.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.96

-2.68

-0.21

1.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.96

-2.68

-0.21

1.13

yoy growth (%)

-26.75

1,154.59

-118.95

-53.66

NPM

-118.13

-63.12

-2.35

16.7

Duke Offshore : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Duke Offshore Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.