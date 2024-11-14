Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

DUKE OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year Ended on 30th September 2024 as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEB! (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

DUKE OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24. 2. To Consider and Approve Transaction Under Section 185 of The Companies Act 2013. 3. To Consider and Approve Appoinhnent of Mr. Ameet Avinash Kimbahune (DIN: 02085035) as an additional director in the company. 4. To Consider and Approve the Resignation of Mr. Sujay Nitin Kantawala (DIN: 00271102) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Notice of AGM for the FY 2023-24. 2. Approved transaction under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. Appointment of Mr. Ameet Avinash Kimbahune as a Non-Executive Additional Independent Director in the Company. 4. Resignation of Mr. Sujay Nitin Kantawala as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. . 5. The AGM of the members of the company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12:00 PM at 403, Urvashi, Off Sayani Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai-400025. 6. The closure of register of members & share transfer book of the company from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 for the purpose of the AGM of the company to be held on 30th September, 2024. 7. Fixed the cut-off date Monday, 23rd September, 2024 to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for .E-voting and fixed commencement and closing date for Evoting i.e. from Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 09.00 AM to Sunday, 29th September, 2024 at 05.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

DUKE OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. To consider and take on record Board Report for the FY 2023-24. 3. To consider and accept Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mj s. R S Rajpurohit & Co. Company Secretaries for the FY 2023-24. 4. To consider and take on record appointment of Mr. Dhruvkumar Babulal Chaudhary (PAN: BZCPC5640L) as the scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 12:00 Hrs. and concluded at 16:30 Hrs. has considered and approved the following:- 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 30th June, 2024, as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Approved and take on record Board Report for the FY 2023-24 3. Approved and accept Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. R S Rajpurohit & Co., Company Secretaries for the FY 2023-24. 4. Approved and take on record appointment of Mr. Dhruvkumar Babulal Chaudhary (PAN: BZCPC5640L) as the scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

DUKE OFFSHORE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations the meeting of Board of Directors of Duke Offshore Limited will be held on 30th May 2024 at 12:00 PM at the Registered office of the company i.e. 403-Urvashi Housing Society Ltd. Off Sayani Road Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025 inter alia to transact following business: 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Related Party Transactions of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. To consider and appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the board meeting Revised outcome due to related party docs was not attached to the file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024