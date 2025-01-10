TO THE MEMBERS OF DUNCAN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Duncan Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flow for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, thereof ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report particularly with respect to the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business responsibility report and Corporate Governance report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of

the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rules issued thereunder;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements. (Refer note no. 33 of the financial statements)

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contract, including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There is no amount which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us , that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedures conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note No 13 to the financial statements:

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not relevant for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 000756N/N500441 Deepak K. Aggarwal Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 15th May 2024 Membership Number: 095541 UDIN: 24095541BKEXJN4555

(Referred to in paragraph A under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Duncan Engineering Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment (PPE) and Intangible:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE & relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the property, plant & equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management according to designed process to cover all the items once in three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies, if any, noticed in such physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Accordingly, the requirement of disclosure in clause 3 (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory (Including inventories lying with third parties) (except stock in transit, for which material have been received subsequently) has been physically verified at reasonable intervals and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has been sanctioned working capital facility (i.e., Cash- Credit) against current assets in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank. The Quarterly returns filed with bank during the year, are in agreement with books of accounts of company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has made investments as disclosed in note no 10(I) of financial statements. However, it has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, para 3 (iii) (a), 3(iii) (c) to 3 (iii) (f) are not applicable.

b. The investments so made are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made.

v. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company in respect of products, where pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion:

a) the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities with slight delays. Further, there were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) there are no statutory dues referred to in clause 3 (vii) (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 27.40A 2009-10 CESTAT Mumbai 1.10 2012-13 Dy. Commissioner of Central Excise, Pune Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 15.43* 2014-17 CESTAT Mumbai Maharashtra Industrial Development Act 1961 Name Change Dues 53.94 Not applicable since notice received dated Oct 23, 2020 without specifying the period Honble District Court, Pune Goods And Services Tax Act, 2017 Excess ITC claimed 5.50** 2018-19 Appellate Authority, Pune.

A Inclusive of Interest amounting to INR 14.60 lakhs

* Inclusive of Interest amounting to INR 5.14 and Penalty amounting to INR 5.14 lakhs ** Inclusive of Interest amounting to INR 2.18 and Penalty amounting to INR 0.66 lakhs

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has applied the term loans (i.e. vehicle loans) for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on a short- term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes. Accordingly, reporting under this clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate. Accordingly, the reporting under this clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, during the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or on the company or reported during the year, nor have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that there have been no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)? of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standard.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion,

the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, clause 3(xvi)? of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is only one core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) and (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of the said clause under this report.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 000756N/ N500441 Deepak K. Aggarwal Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 15th May 2024 Membership Number: 095541 UDIN: 24095541BKEXJN4555

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Duncan Engineering Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial control with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements established by the company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in guidance note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.