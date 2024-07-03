Summary

Duncan Engineering Limited (Formerly known Schrader Duncan Limited), incorporated in 1961, was formed in collaboration with Scovill Manufacturing Company, US, and the well-known agency house of Duncan Brothers & Co. Duncan Engineering is subsidiary of Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., JP Goenka Group of Companies and is Indias pioneer in the field. It offers a pneumatic products, including Solenoid Operated Directional Control Valves, Linear and Rotary Actuators, and Valve Automation Systems. These cater to various applications such as compressed air systems, control systems, automation systems, and others.In 1992, after the transfer of shares held by Scovill to Schrader Automotive, US, the company was renamed Schreder Duncan from the erstwhile Schrader-Scovill Duncan. Schrader, US, holds a 50% equity stake in the company.The Companys subsidiary, Associated Polymers, is in the business of processing of all kinds of rubber, PVC, polythylene and other substitutes to its Customers specifications. Apart from mixing rubber for its parent company the Associated Rubbers has its capacity (total capacity of the company is 1800 tpa.) dedicated to a customer for mixing Butyl Rubber.Company diversified into new product, such as Natural Rubber Valves and Patches. In 1999-2000 Schraders pneumatic division launched new products viz ISO cylinders, high flow valves and accessories. Its automotive division developed closing valve assemblies for pressure monitoring and other such products for

