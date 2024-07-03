iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Duncan Engineering Ltd Share Price

503.55
(-6.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open533
  • Day's High539.95
  • 52 Wk High902
  • Prev. Close536.75
  • Day's Low503.55
  • 52 Wk Low 383.5
  • Turnover (lac)4.74
  • P/E30.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value148.38
  • EPS17.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.31
  • Div. Yield0.65
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Duncan Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

533

Prev. Close

536.75

Turnover(Lac.)

4.74

Day's High

539.95

Day's Low

503.55

52 Week's High

902

52 Week's Low

383.5

Book Value

148.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.31

P/E

30.51

EPS

17.59

Divi. Yield

0.65

Duncan Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

arrow

Duncan Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Duncan Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 25.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Duncan Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.22

42.71

32.97

26.69

Net Worth

52.92

46.41

36.67

30.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

55.76

41.48

43.38

40.72

yoy growth (%)

34.43

-4.37

6.52

19.02

Raw materials

-30.69

-24.17

-24.28

-25.03

As % of sales

55.04

58.27

55.99

61.48

Employee costs

-10.99

-8.75

-9.5

-8.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.47

3.74

5.05

0.1

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.08

-1.39

-1.83

Tax paid

-2.23

4.23

-0.04

0

Working capital

0.97

2.16

1.02

-3.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.43

-4.37

6.52

19.02

Op profit growth

104.9

-22.88

87.9

-615.19

EBIT growth

119.7

-27.87

229.05

-216.77

Net profit growth

-21.82

144.79

2,109.69

-102.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

52.08

49.45

55.79

51.43

64.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

8.6

Net Sales

52.08

49.45

55.79

51.43

55.88

Other Operating Income

2.33

0.43

0.31

0.18

0

Other Income

42.43

2.63

1.22

2.18

1.37

View Annually Results

Duncan Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Duncan Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvind Goenka

Independent Director

Nitin Kaul

Independent Director

O P Dubey

Independent Director

Arti Kant

Managing Director

Akshat Goenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sayalee Yengul

Independent Director

Mahesh Krishna

Independent Director

Sheila Singla

Additional Director

Dharmendra Singh Gangwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Duncan Engineering Ltd

Summary

Duncan Engineering Limited (Formerly known Schrader Duncan Limited), incorporated in 1961, was formed in collaboration with Scovill Manufacturing Company, US, and the well-known agency house of Duncan Brothers & Co. Duncan Engineering is subsidiary of Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., JP Goenka Group of Companies and is Indias pioneer in the field. It offers a pneumatic products, including Solenoid Operated Directional Control Valves, Linear and Rotary Actuators, and Valve Automation Systems. These cater to various applications such as compressed air systems, control systems, automation systems, and others.In 1992, after the transfer of shares held by Scovill to Schrader Automotive, US, the company was renamed Schreder Duncan from the erstwhile Schrader-Scovill Duncan. Schrader, US, holds a 50% equity stake in the company.The Companys subsidiary, Associated Polymers, is in the business of processing of all kinds of rubber, PVC, polythylene and other substitutes to its Customers specifications. Apart from mixing rubber for its parent company the Associated Rubbers has its capacity (total capacity of the company is 1800 tpa.) dedicated to a customer for mixing Butyl Rubber.Company diversified into new product, such as Natural Rubber Valves and Patches. In 1999-2000 Schraders pneumatic division launched new products viz ISO cylinders, high flow valves and accessories. Its automotive division developed closing valve assemblies for pressure monitoring and other such products for
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Duncan Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Duncan Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹503.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Duncan Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duncan Engineering Ltd is ₹186.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Duncan Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Duncan Engineering Ltd is 30.51 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Duncan Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duncan Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duncan Engineering Ltd is ₹383.5 and ₹902 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Duncan Engineering Ltd?

Duncan Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.93%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at -0.79%, 6 Month at -1.12%, 3 Month at -15.85% and 1 Month at -18.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Duncan Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Duncan Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.56 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 25.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Duncan Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.