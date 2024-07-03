Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹533
Prev. Close₹536.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.74
Day's High₹539.95
Day's Low₹503.55
52 Week's High₹902
52 Week's Low₹383.5
Book Value₹148.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.31
P/E30.51
EPS17.59
Divi. Yield0.65
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.7
3.7
3.7
3.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.22
42.71
32.97
26.69
Net Worth
52.92
46.41
36.67
30.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.76
41.48
43.38
40.72
yoy growth (%)
34.43
-4.37
6.52
19.02
Raw materials
-30.69
-24.17
-24.28
-25.03
As % of sales
55.04
58.27
55.99
61.48
Employee costs
-10.99
-8.75
-9.5
-8.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.47
3.74
5.05
0.1
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.08
-1.39
-1.83
Tax paid
-2.23
4.23
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.97
2.16
1.02
-3.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.43
-4.37
6.52
19.02
Op profit growth
104.9
-22.88
87.9
-615.19
EBIT growth
119.7
-27.87
229.05
-216.77
Net profit growth
-21.82
144.79
2,109.69
-102.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
52.08
49.45
55.79
51.43
64.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
8.6
Net Sales
52.08
49.45
55.79
51.43
55.88
Other Operating Income
2.33
0.43
0.31
0.18
0
Other Income
42.43
2.63
1.22
2.18
1.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvind Goenka
Independent Director
Nitin Kaul
Independent Director
O P Dubey
Independent Director
Arti Kant
Managing Director
Akshat Goenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sayalee Yengul
Independent Director
Mahesh Krishna
Independent Director
Sheila Singla
Additional Director
Dharmendra Singh Gangwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Duncan Engineering Ltd
Summary
Duncan Engineering Limited (Formerly known Schrader Duncan Limited), incorporated in 1961, was formed in collaboration with Scovill Manufacturing Company, US, and the well-known agency house of Duncan Brothers & Co. Duncan Engineering is subsidiary of Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., JP Goenka Group of Companies and is Indias pioneer in the field. It offers a pneumatic products, including Solenoid Operated Directional Control Valves, Linear and Rotary Actuators, and Valve Automation Systems. These cater to various applications such as compressed air systems, control systems, automation systems, and others.In 1992, after the transfer of shares held by Scovill to Schrader Automotive, US, the company was renamed Schreder Duncan from the erstwhile Schrader-Scovill Duncan. Schrader, US, holds a 50% equity stake in the company.The Companys subsidiary, Associated Polymers, is in the business of processing of all kinds of rubber, PVC, polythylene and other substitutes to its Customers specifications. Apart from mixing rubber for its parent company the Associated Rubbers has its capacity (total capacity of the company is 1800 tpa.) dedicated to a customer for mixing Butyl Rubber.Company diversified into new product, such as Natural Rubber Valves and Patches. In 1999-2000 Schraders pneumatic division launched new products viz ISO cylinders, high flow valves and accessories. Its automotive division developed closing valve assemblies for pressure monitoring and other such products for
Read More
The Duncan Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹503.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duncan Engineering Ltd is ₹186.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Duncan Engineering Ltd is 30.51 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duncan Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duncan Engineering Ltd is ₹383.5 and ₹902 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Duncan Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.93%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at -0.79%, 6 Month at -1.12%, 3 Month at -15.85% and 1 Month at -18.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.