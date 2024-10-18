|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Duncan Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 26.09.2024 this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and other relevant clauses of the said Regulation a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 18 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 1 2024 as communicated earlier vide our letter dated 26.09.2024 and shall remain closed till October 22 2024 as per the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons of Duncan Engineering Limited under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th October 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Held On 18th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Duncan Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 26.06.2024 this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and other relevant clauses of the said Regulation a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from July 1 2024 as communicated earlier vide our letter dated 26.06.2024 and shall remain closed till July 26 2024 as per the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons of Duncan Engineering Limited under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Duncan Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 29.03.2024 this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and other relevant clauses of the said Regulation a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting held on 15th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Duncan Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. In continuation to our letter dated 28.12.2023 this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and other relevant clauses of the said Regulation a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday January 23 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from January 1 2024 as communicated earlier vide our letter dated 28.12.2023 and shall remain closed till January 25 2024 as per the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons of Duncan Engineering Limited under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
