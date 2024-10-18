Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Duncan Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 26.09.2024 this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and other relevant clauses of the said Regulation a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 18 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 1 2024 as communicated earlier vide our letter dated 26.09.2024 and shall remain closed till October 22 2024 as per the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons of Duncan Engineering Limited under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th October 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Held On 18th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

