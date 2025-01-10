Duncan Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.7
3.7
3.7
3.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.22
42.71
32.97
26.69
Net Worth
52.92
46.41
36.67
30.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.88
1.48
1.19
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.89
0.6
1.38
0
Total Liabilities
54.69
48.49
39.24
30.64
Fixed Assets
16.55
16.67
15.83
15.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.02
23.19
8.95
1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.76
4.54
Networking Capital
6.78
3
3.94
3.62
Inventories
11.28
10.54
9.36
7.33
Inventory Days
61.26
64.49
Sundry Debtors
7.75
5.96
5.79
5.81
Debtor Days
37.89
51.12
Other Current Assets
1.55
1.17
2.01
1.92
Sundry Creditors
-6.61
-7.45
-6.79
-5.9
Creditor Days
44.44
51.91
Other Current Liabilities
-7.19
-7.22
-6.43
-5.54
Cash
8.33
5.65
6.76
5.91
Total Assets
54.68
48.51
39.24
30.63
