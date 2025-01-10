iifl-logo-icon 1
Duncan Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

488.85
(-4.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.22

42.71

32.97

26.69

Net Worth

52.92

46.41

36.67

30.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.88

1.48

1.19

0.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.89

0.6

1.38

0

Total Liabilities

54.69

48.49

39.24

30.64

Fixed Assets

16.55

16.67

15.83

15.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.02

23.19

8.95

1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

3.76

4.54

Networking Capital

6.78

3

3.94

3.62

Inventories

11.28

10.54

9.36

7.33

Inventory Days

61.26

64.49

Sundry Debtors

7.75

5.96

5.79

5.81

Debtor Days

37.89

51.12

Other Current Assets

1.55

1.17

2.01

1.92

Sundry Creditors

-6.61

-7.45

-6.79

-5.9

Creditor Days

44.44

51.91

Other Current Liabilities

-7.19

-7.22

-6.43

-5.54

Cash

8.33

5.65

6.76

5.91

Total Assets

54.68

48.51

39.24

30.63

