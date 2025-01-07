Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.76
41.48
43.38
40.72
yoy growth (%)
34.43
-4.37
6.52
19.02
Raw materials
-30.69
-24.17
-24.28
-25.03
As % of sales
55.04
58.27
55.99
61.48
Employee costs
-10.99
-8.75
-9.5
-8.08
As % of sales
19.72
21.11
21.9
19.85
Other costs
-4.81
-4.03
-3.73
-4.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.63
9.72
8.6
11
Operating profit
9.25
4.51
5.85
3.11
OPM
16.59
10.88
13.49
7.65
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.08
-1.39
-1.83
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.19
-0.41
-1.55
Other income
0.6
0.51
1
0.37
Profit before tax
8.47
3.74
5.05
0.1
Taxes
-2.23
4.23
-0.04
0
Tax rate
-26.31
113.02
-0.79
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0.04
Adj. profit
6.24
7.98
5.01
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.75
0
Net profit
6.24
7.98
3.26
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-21.82
144.79
2,109.69
-102.51
NPM
11.19
19.25
7.52
0.36
