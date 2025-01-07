iifl-logo-icon 1
Duncan Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

518.85
(2.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:18:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

55.76

41.48

43.38

40.72

yoy growth (%)

34.43

-4.37

6.52

19.02

Raw materials

-30.69

-24.17

-24.28

-25.03

As % of sales

55.04

58.27

55.99

61.48

Employee costs

-10.99

-8.75

-9.5

-8.08

As % of sales

19.72

21.11

21.9

19.85

Other costs

-4.81

-4.03

-3.73

-4.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.63

9.72

8.6

11

Operating profit

9.25

4.51

5.85

3.11

OPM

16.59

10.88

13.49

7.65

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.08

-1.39

-1.83

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.19

-0.41

-1.55

Other income

0.6

0.51

1

0.37

Profit before tax

8.47

3.74

5.05

0.1

Taxes

-2.23

4.23

-0.04

0

Tax rate

-26.31

113.02

-0.79

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0.04

Adj. profit

6.24

7.98

5.01

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.75

0

Net profit

6.24

7.98

3.26

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-21.82

144.79

2,109.69

-102.51

NPM

11.19

19.25

7.52

0.36

