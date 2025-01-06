Duncan Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.47
3.74
5.05
0.1
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.08
-1.39
-1.83
Tax paid
-2.23
4.23
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.97
2.16
1.02
-3.47
Other operating items
Operating
6.02
9.06
4.64
-5.19
Capital expenditure
1.27
0.71
-4.85
0.42
Free cash flow
7.29
9.78
-0.2
-4.77
Equity raised
53.41
37.37
28.18
25.29
Investing
7.95
1
0
-0.03
Financing
0.94
-0.37
0.48
6.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.6
47.78
28.46
27.24
