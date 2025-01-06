iifl-logo-icon 1
Duncan Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

504.1
(-6.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Duncan Engineering Ltd

Duncan Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.47

3.74

5.05

0.1

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.08

-1.39

-1.83

Tax paid

-2.23

4.23

-0.04

0

Working capital

0.97

2.16

1.02

-3.47

Other operating items

Operating

6.02

9.06

4.64

-5.19

Capital expenditure

1.27

0.71

-4.85

0.42

Free cash flow

7.29

9.78

-0.2

-4.77

Equity raised

53.41

37.37

28.18

25.29

Investing

7.95

1

0

-0.03

Financing

0.94

-0.37

0.48

6.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.6

47.78

28.46

27.24

