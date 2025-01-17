iifl-logo-icon 1
Duncan Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

494
(0.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.08

Op profit growth

112.67

EBIT growth

64.41

Net profit growth

-196.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.83

-5.55

EBIT margin

-14.32

-9.5

Net profit margin

37.61

-42.5

RoCE

-15.16

RoNW

21.02

RoA

9.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

55.32

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

48.78

-64.17

Book value per share

93.56

38.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.35

0

P/CEPS

1.53

-1.79

P/B

0.8

3.01

EV/EBIDTA

-9.45

-29.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

84.72

-4.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

77.9

Inventory days

91.14

Creditor days

-67.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.04

1.4

Net debt / equity

0.66

1.61

Net debt / op. profit

-3.88

-8.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.67

-65.24

Employee costs

-17.32

-20.86

Other costs

-18.83

-19.44

