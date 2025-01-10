To the Members of

Duroply Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Duroply Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, read with our comments in Key Audit Matter paragraph below, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive profit, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial Statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Allowance for Credit Losses Principal Audit Procedures The company determines the allowance for credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect the current and future economic conditions. Our audit procedures related to the allowance for credit losses for trade receivables included the following, among others: In calculating the expected credit loss, the company has considered the credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future. We tested the effectiveness of controls over the We identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter because the Group exercises significant judgment in calculating the expected credit losses. (1) development of the methodology for the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions Refer Notes 10 to the financial statements. (2) completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default and (3) computation of the allowance for credit losses. For a sample of customers: We tested the input data such as credit reports and other credit related information used in estimating the probability of default by comparing them to external and internal sources of information. We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the company.

S. No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 2. Conversion of Share Warrants and issue of Equity Share on preferential basis Principal Audit Procedures During the financial year 2022-2023, the Company had issued convertible Share warrant 11,91,032 on preferential basis at Rs. 126 each, out of which 2,78,224 share warrant had been converted into equity share during FY 2022-23 and the balance 9,12,808 share warrant were converted into Equity Shares in FY 23-24. Our audit procedure includes gaining an understanding of the process of issue of share warrants followed by the company, to include amongst others: During the financial year 2023-2024, the Company has issued convertible Share warrant 9,85,220 on preferential basis at Rs 203 each. Consideration received towards these warrants which are pending for conversion (25% of Issue price of Rs 203/-) was depicted in ‘Other Equity which subsequently was utilized for conversion into equity. 1. Authorization by the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company; Further the company has also issued 11,77,336 equity shares on preferential basis during the year at a price of Rs 203. 2. Passing of resolution in a validly convened and constituted Board meeting of the company. As the conversion of Share warrants and issue of equity share by the company during the financial year 2023-2024, has the effect of enhancing the Equity of the Company the same is considered to be a key audit matter. 3. Passing of resolution in a validly convened and constituted general meeting of the company and necessary regulatory filing done by the Company. Obtaining permission from the NSE/BSE Ltd. under SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Refer Notes 17 and 18 to the Financial Statements. 4. We assessed the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements. 5. We checked that allotment money are received in full and in a separate bank account. Also, checked that funds are flowing from the bank account of allottee only.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 39.2, where the company has ascertained on the basis of legal opinion on Income Tax Cases amounting to Rs. 5827.57 Lakh, which has a remote possibility of occurrence. Therefore, the same is not contingent liability.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available with us after the date of Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with management regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide management with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with management, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statements of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which would impact financial position. (Refer Note 39.2 to the financial statement)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as referred to Note 39.10 to the Financial Statement, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as referred to Note No. 39.11 to the Financial Statement, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement v. No dividend has been paid or declared by the company during the year. vi. Based on our examination which includes test checks, the co has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For S K Agrawal and Co Chartered Accountants LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. – 306033E/E300272 CA VIVEK AGARWAL Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No - 301571 Date: May 17, 2024 UDIN: 24301571BKBFIR8302

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Duroply Industries Limited (the Company) on the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024. We report that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us including registered title deeds, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such physical verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns filed by the company to banks against sanctioned working capital limits are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii. According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us the company has not provided any security or grant any advance in the nature of loan secured or unsecured to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties, during the year. The company has made investments in companies and grant secured and unsecured loan and provide guarantee to the companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a) According to information and explanations given to us the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(b) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(d) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits with the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to extent applicable. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, are not applicable to the company, accordingly reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of statutory dues which has not been deposited on account of any disputed and were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 are given below.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Paid (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Due (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the matter pertains Forum where matter is pending Delhi Sales Tax Act,1975 Sales tax 77.87 - 77.87 1990-91 Additional commissioner of sales tax Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Sales tax 47.52 - 47.52 1990-91 Additional commissioner of sales tax Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.87 - 0.87 AY 1985-86 Income tax Appellate Tribunal Central Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 CGST 59.62 37.43 22.19 July 2017 Assistant Commissioner

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to information and explanations given to us the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of relevant records the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares and convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us the company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv.(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the regulation defined by Reserve Bank of India) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit but the same has been incurred in previous year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the company. However, the company incurred losses in previous years therefore no amount is required to be spend under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and consequently reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For S K Agrawal and Co Chartered Accountants LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. – 306033E/E300272 CA VIVEK AGARWAL Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No - 301571 Date: May 17, 2024 UDIN: 24301571BKBFIR8302

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Duroply Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.