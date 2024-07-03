iifl-logo-icon 1
Duroply Industries Ltd Share Price

237.65
(-0.98%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open235.75
  • Day's High243
  • 52 Wk High369.8
  • Prev. Close240
  • Day's Low235.75
  • 52 Wk Low 158.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.59
  • P/E81.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value131.71
  • EPS2.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)234.4
  • Div. Yield0
Duroply Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

Duroply Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Duroply Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 44.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Duroply Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.87

7.78

6.46

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.58

80.64

57.45

63.67

Net Worth

126.45

88.42

63.91

70.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

181.32

206.53

217.55

207.47

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

-5.06

4.85

13.75

Raw materials

-108.28

-112.9

-126.86

-119.69

As % of sales

59.71

54.66

58.31

57.69

Employee costs

-22.91

-27.25

-30.84

-27.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.95

-4.04

-4.88

-5.59

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.08

-1.95

-1.8

Tax paid

2.39

-1.75

0

0

Working capital

7.71

-1.91

-4.53

2.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.2

-5.06

4.85

13.75

Op profit growth

-127.63

60.3

31.8

-19,525.25

EBIT growth

-183.36

49.14

48.15

-191.29

Net profit growth

-39.86

-16.56

159.9

-67.23

Duroply Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

865.2

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589.4

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.65

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

315.65

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,304.3

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Duroply Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sudeep Chitlangia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Dhruv

Managing Director & CEO

Akhilesh Chitlangia

Non Executive Director

Vinay Agarwal

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Singhania

Independent Director

Suparna Chakrabortti

Investor Director

Anup Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

SHIVRAM SETHURAMAN

Independent Director

Kulvin Suri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Duroply Industries Ltd

Summary

Duroply Industries Limited (Formerly known Sarda Plywood Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 26, 1957 and made a Public Limited Company effective from March 30, 1974. The Company manufactures water plywood, special decorative plywood and plywood products. It diversified into manufacturing special woolpack, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags by setting up a 100% EOU with a buy-back agreement with Elders, Australia. The company has signed an MoU with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation to set up a medium-density fibre plant and particle board plant. It also envisages a foray into the manufacture of polypropylene non-woven fabric (with German collaboration) and ceramic tiles.The Brought Leaf Tea Processing Factory set up at Jeypore (Assam) has started commercial production w.e.f. 19.03.98 and the tea produced was well accepted by the market.The total installed capacity of Tea as on 30.09.2001 was 16 Lakhs Kgs.During year 2007, the Company started plywood manufacturing activities at Makum (Assam) and Rajkot (Gujarat) with effect from 16th August 2006 and 1st April 2007 respectively. It started the production of newly plywood manufacturing unit at Jeypore, Assam in 2010. P S Plywood Products Pvt. Ltd. got amalgamated with the Company effective in August, 2018 and accordingly, all the assets and liabilities of P S Plywood Products Pvt. Ltd. were transferred to the Company from that date.
Company FAQs

What is the Duroply Industries Ltd share price today?

The Duroply Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹237.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Duroply Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duroply Industries Ltd is ₹234.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Duroply Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Duroply Industries Ltd is 81.11 and 1.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Duroply Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duroply Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duroply Industries Ltd is ₹158.1 and ₹369.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Duroply Industries Ltd?

Duroply Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.56%, 3 Years at 24.38%, 1 Year at 40.00%, 6 Month at -20.28%, 3 Month at -20.78% and 1 Month at -8.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Duroply Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Duroply Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.01 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 44.88 %

