SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹235.75
Prev. Close₹240
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.59
Day's High₹243
Day's Low₹235.75
52 Week's High₹369.8
52 Week's Low₹158.1
Book Value₹131.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)234.4
P/E81.11
EPS2.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.87
7.78
6.46
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.58
80.64
57.45
63.67
Net Worth
126.45
88.42
63.91
70.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
181.32
206.53
217.55
207.47
yoy growth (%)
-12.2
-5.06
4.85
13.75
Raw materials
-108.28
-112.9
-126.86
-119.69
As % of sales
59.71
54.66
58.31
57.69
Employee costs
-22.91
-27.25
-30.84
-27.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.95
-4.04
-4.88
-5.59
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.08
-1.95
-1.8
Tax paid
2.39
-1.75
0
0
Working capital
7.71
-1.91
-4.53
2.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.2
-5.06
4.85
13.75
Op profit growth
-127.63
60.3
31.8
-19,525.25
EBIT growth
-183.36
49.14
48.15
-191.29
Net profit growth
-39.86
-16.56
159.9
-67.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
865.2
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589.4
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.65
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
315.65
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,304.3
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sudeep Chitlangia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Dhruv
Managing Director & CEO
Akhilesh Chitlangia
Non Executive Director
Vinay Agarwal
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Singhania
Independent Director
Suparna Chakrabortti
Investor Director
Anup Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
SHIVRAM SETHURAMAN
Independent Director
Kulvin Suri
Reports by Duroply Industries Ltd
Summary
Duroply Industries Limited (Formerly known Sarda Plywood Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 26, 1957 and made a Public Limited Company effective from March 30, 1974. The Company manufactures water plywood, special decorative plywood and plywood products. It diversified into manufacturing special woolpack, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags by setting up a 100% EOU with a buy-back agreement with Elders, Australia. The company has signed an MoU with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation to set up a medium-density fibre plant and particle board plant. It also envisages a foray into the manufacture of polypropylene non-woven fabric (with German collaboration) and ceramic tiles.The Brought Leaf Tea Processing Factory set up at Jeypore (Assam) has started commercial production w.e.f. 19.03.98 and the tea produced was well accepted by the market.The total installed capacity of Tea as on 30.09.2001 was 16 Lakhs Kgs.During year 2007, the Company started plywood manufacturing activities at Makum (Assam) and Rajkot (Gujarat) with effect from 16th August 2006 and 1st April 2007 respectively. It started the production of newly plywood manufacturing unit at Jeypore, Assam in 2010. P S Plywood Products Pvt. Ltd. got amalgamated with the Company effective in August, 2018 and accordingly, all the assets and liabilities of P S Plywood Products Pvt. Ltd. were transferred to the Company from that date.
The Duroply Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹237.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duroply Industries Ltd is ₹234.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Duroply Industries Ltd is 81.11 and 1.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duroply Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duroply Industries Ltd is ₹158.1 and ₹369.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Duroply Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.56%, 3 Years at 24.38%, 1 Year at 40.00%, 6 Month at -20.28%, 3 Month at -20.78% and 1 Month at -8.60%.
