Duroply Industries Ltd Summary

Duroply Industries Limited (Formerly known Sarda Plywood Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 26, 1957 and made a Public Limited Company effective from March 30, 1974. The Company manufactures water plywood, special decorative plywood and plywood products. It diversified into manufacturing special woolpack, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags by setting up a 100% EOU with a buy-back agreement with Elders, Australia. The company has signed an MoU with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation to set up a medium-density fibre plant and particle board plant. It also envisages a foray into the manufacture of polypropylene non-woven fabric (with German collaboration) and ceramic tiles.The Brought Leaf Tea Processing Factory set up at Jeypore (Assam) has started commercial production w.e.f. 19.03.98 and the tea produced was well accepted by the market.The total installed capacity of Tea as on 30.09.2001 was 16 Lakhs Kgs.During year 2007, the Company started plywood manufacturing activities at Makum (Assam) and Rajkot (Gujarat) with effect from 16th August 2006 and 1st April 2007 respectively. It started the production of newly plywood manufacturing unit at Jeypore, Assam in 2010. P S Plywood Products Pvt. Ltd. got amalgamated with the Company effective in August, 2018 and accordingly, all the assets and liabilities of P S Plywood Products Pvt. Ltd. were transferred to the Company from that date. Through the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company was renamed Duroply Industries Limited effective on 13th December, 2018. Further, the Company allotted 19,42,857 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to the shareholders of P. S. Plywood Products Private Limited subsequent to the Scheme ofAmalgamation at 2:7 ratio i.e. 2 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for every 7 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of P. S. Plywood Products Private Limited. During year 2021, the Company got into business transfer agreement with Teloijan Techno Agro Limited and divested its Tea Processing Business by way of slump sale on going concern basis.