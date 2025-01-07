Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
181.32
206.53
217.55
207.47
yoy growth (%)
-12.2
-5.06
4.85
13.75
Raw materials
-108.28
-112.9
-126.86
-119.69
As % of sales
59.71
54.66
58.31
57.69
Employee costs
-22.91
-27.25
-30.84
-27.53
As % of sales
12.63
13.19
14.17
13.27
Other costs
-51.71
-60.62
-56.26
-57.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.51
29.35
25.86
27.72
Operating profit
-1.58
5.75
3.58
2.72
OPM
-0.87
2.78
1.64
1.31
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.08
-1.95
-1.8
Interest expense
-10.08
-7.48
-7.19
-7.15
Other income
1.95
0.78
0.67
0.64
Profit before tax
-12.95
-4.04
-4.88
-5.59
Taxes
2.39
-1.75
0
0
Tax rate
-18.51
43.47
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.55
-5.8
-4.88
-5.59
Exceptional items
8.1
1.72
0
3.71
Net profit
-2.45
-4.07
-4.88
-1.87
yoy growth (%)
-39.86
-16.56
159.9
-67.23
NPM
-1.35
-1.97
-2.24
-0.9
