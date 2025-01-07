iifl-logo-icon 1
Duroply Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

237.5
(-0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:41:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

181.32

206.53

217.55

207.47

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

-5.06

4.85

13.75

Raw materials

-108.28

-112.9

-126.86

-119.69

As % of sales

59.71

54.66

58.31

57.69

Employee costs

-22.91

-27.25

-30.84

-27.53

As % of sales

12.63

13.19

14.17

13.27

Other costs

-51.71

-60.62

-56.26

-57.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.51

29.35

25.86

27.72

Operating profit

-1.58

5.75

3.58

2.72

OPM

-0.87

2.78

1.64

1.31

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.08

-1.95

-1.8

Interest expense

-10.08

-7.48

-7.19

-7.15

Other income

1.95

0.78

0.67

0.64

Profit before tax

-12.95

-4.04

-4.88

-5.59

Taxes

2.39

-1.75

0

0

Tax rate

-18.51

43.47

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.55

-5.8

-4.88

-5.59

Exceptional items

8.1

1.72

0

3.71

Net profit

-2.45

-4.07

-4.88

-1.87

yoy growth (%)

-39.86

-16.56

159.9

-67.23

NPM

-1.35

-1.97

-2.24

-0.9

