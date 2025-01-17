iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Duroply Industries Ltd Key Ratios

210.75
(-3.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Duroply Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.85

13.75

Op profit growth

31.8

-19,525.25

EBIT growth

48.15

-191.29

Net profit growth

164.23

-68.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.64

1.31

0

EBIT margin

1.06

0.75

-0.93

Net profit margin

-2.21

-0.87

-3.14

RoCE

2.23

1.8

RoNW

-2.62

-1.47

RoA

-1.16

-0.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.97

-8.02

-16.55

Book value per share

95.92

106.84

30.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.74

-22.7

-3

P/B

1.05

1.7

1.65

EV/EBIDTA

23.59

40.88

2,058.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-32.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.66

36.4

Inventory days

102.47

100.33

Creditor days

-87.02

-83.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.32

-0.21

0.25

Net debt / equity

1.26

1.14

3.82

Net debt / op. profit

15.3

20.29

-3,721.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.31

-57.69

-60.1

Employee costs

-14.17

-13.27

-12.47

Other costs

-25.86

-27.72

-27.42

Duroply Indust. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Duroply Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.