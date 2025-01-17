Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.85
13.75
Op profit growth
31.8
-19,525.25
EBIT growth
48.15
-191.29
Net profit growth
164.23
-68.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.64
1.31
0
EBIT margin
1.06
0.75
-0.93
Net profit margin
-2.21
-0.87
-3.14
RoCE
2.23
1.8
RoNW
-2.62
-1.47
RoA
-1.16
-0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.97
-8.02
-16.55
Book value per share
95.92
106.84
30.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.74
-22.7
-3
P/B
1.05
1.7
1.65
EV/EBIDTA
23.59
40.88
2,058.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-32.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.66
36.4
Inventory days
102.47
100.33
Creditor days
-87.02
-83.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.32
-0.21
0.25
Net debt / equity
1.26
1.14
3.82
Net debt / op. profit
15.3
20.29
-3,721.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.31
-57.69
-60.1
Employee costs
-14.17
-13.27
-12.47
Other costs
-25.86
-27.72
-27.42
