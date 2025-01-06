iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Duroply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

237.65
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Duroply Industries Ltd

Duroply Indust. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.95

-4.04

-4.88

-5.59

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.08

-1.95

-1.8

Tax paid

2.39

-1.75

0

0

Working capital

7.71

-1.91

-4.53

2.03

Other operating items

Operating

-6.07

-10.8

-11.36

-5.37

Capital expenditure

-6.7

5.69

89.96

-20.27

Free cash flow

-12.77

-5.11

78.59

-25.64

Equity raised

132.45

145.19

121.32

54.57

Investing

0.16

-0.01

-43.74

35.7

Financing

29.19

19.93

18.47

28.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

149.03

160

174.64

93.13

Duroply Indust. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Duroply Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.