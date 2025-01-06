Duroply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.95
-4.04
-4.88
-5.59
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.08
-1.95
-1.8
Tax paid
2.39
-1.75
0
0
Working capital
7.71
-1.91
-4.53
2.03
Other operating items
Operating
-6.07
-10.8
-11.36
-5.37
Capital expenditure
-6.7
5.69
89.96
-20.27
Free cash flow
-12.77
-5.11
78.59
-25.64
Equity raised
132.45
145.19
121.32
54.57
Investing
0.16
-0.01
-43.74
35.7
Financing
29.19
19.93
18.47
28.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
149.03
160
174.64
93.13
