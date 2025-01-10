Duroply Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.87
7.78
6.46
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.58
80.64
57.45
63.67
Net Worth
126.45
88.42
63.91
70.13
Minority Interest
Debt
47.65
46.42
59.21
67.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.77
16.77
16.74
19.52
Total Liabilities
190.87
151.61
139.86
157.53
Fixed Assets
103.57
102.26
102.56
97.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.61
0.01
0.02
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.38
8.38
11.04
15.61
Networking Capital
66.21
37.52
22.69
40.55
Inventories
87.62
71.91
63.81
62.06
Inventory Days
124.92
Sundry Debtors
34.5
28.64
20.03
18.13
Debtor Days
36.49
Other Current Assets
21.33
18.32
14.83
26.97
Sundry Creditors
-64.09
-63.9
-57.08
-53.3
Creditor Days
107.29
Other Current Liabilities
-13.15
-17.45
-18.9
-13.31
Cash
4.1
3.43
3.54
3.26
Total Assets
190.87
151.6
139.85
157.54
No Record Found
