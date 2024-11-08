|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Duroply Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 We would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 8, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Duroply Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 We would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 10, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|11 May 2024
|Duroply Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|Duroply Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Duroply Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode/ and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. The trading window of the Company has already been closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from January 01 2024 and will be closed till February 16 2024 i.e. till the expiry of 48 hours from the submission of outcome of aforesaid Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Duroply Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. February 13, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following as per enclosure Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today have considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr Kulvin Suri (DIN: 03640464) 2. Completion of term of 4 Independent Directors on March 31, 2024 3. Change in designation of Mr Sudeep Chitlangia wef 01.04.2024 4. Change in designation of Mr Akhilesh Chitlangia wef 01.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.