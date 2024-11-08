Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Duroply Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 We would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 8, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 11 May 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024

Duroply Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Duroply Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode/ and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. The trading window of the Company has already been closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from January 01 2024 and will be closed till February 16 2024 i.e. till the expiry of 48 hours from the submission of outcome of aforesaid Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024