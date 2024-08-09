Annual General Meeting On 9Th August, 2024 Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on August 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Disclosure of voting results of AGM - Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)