To

The Members

M/s DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of M/s DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the period then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. However, there are no key audit matters to be reported separately for the current period.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal & Regulatory requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the

Annexure -A, a statement to the matter specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: -

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (i)Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s0 or entity,(including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (including foreign entities("Funding Parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by management under sub-clause(i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(iv) No dividend has been declared or paid by the company during the year is therefore compliance check with section 123 of the Companies Act,2013 is not applicable.

(v) Based on our examination, which is included test checks, the company has used in accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the year ended March 31st 2024and which have no such feature of recording audit trailed it log)facility during the year.

3) As required by the Non -Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) directions and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give our observations as under: -

a)

(i) The Company is registered as NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India as required U/S 45-A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Certificate of the registration has been granted.

(ii) The company is entitled to hold COR issued by Bank in terms its assets and income patterns as on 31 March of the applicable year.

(iii) This company is classified as Loan Company; therefore, this clause is not applicable to the company.

(iv) This company is not classified as NBFC - Micro Finance Institutions, therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

(v) As the Company is not accepting/holding public deposits, clause B1 of paragraph 3 of the NBFC Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2008 is not applicable to this company.

b)

(i) The Board of Directors has passed a resolution for the non-acceptance of any public deposits.

(ii) The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the relevant year.

(iii) The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, assets classification and provisioning for bad & doubtful debts as applicable to it.

(iv) As the Company is not a "Systematically Important Non-Deposit Taking NBFC", Sub-clause IV of paragraph C of the NBFC Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2008 is not applicable to this company.

c) The company has not received any specific direction from banks, clause D of the paragraph 3 of NBFC Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 1998 is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE - A, TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF "M/s DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD - REPORT UNDER THE COMPANIES (AUDITORS REPORT) ORDER, 2020.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: -

1)

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has no immovable properties as a part of its fixed assets during the year under references.

2) The company is NBFC, primarily in financial services. Accordingly, the company holds investment in securities and no discrepancies were found by the management of the company.

3) As explained to us, being NBFC company, the company has granted loans and advances, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

a) The terms & conditions of grant of such loan are not prejudicial to the interests of the company.

b) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the repayment or receipts of principal and interest are regular, wherever applicable.

c) As per the information and explanation provided to us, No amount overdue for more than ninety days during the year.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the acts with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security during the year under reference and no fresh investment made during the year.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of Directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable.

6) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, service tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, service tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year.

10) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14) According to the information and explanations given to us and based upon the audit procedures performed, the company have an internal audit system commensurate to size and nature of its business of the company.

15) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16) The company is already registered under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

17) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, during the year, no resignation of auditors. Therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, it is observed that the company does not comply with the eligibility criteria of section 135 of The Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility.

ANNEXURE - B, TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF "M/s DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD".

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

"We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD" as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date."

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.