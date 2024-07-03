iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Share Price

46
(-1.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.82
  • Day's High48.82
  • 52 Wk High72.33
  • Prev. Close46.5
  • Day's Low46
  • 52 Wk Low 28.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.82

Prev. Close

46.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

48.82

Day's Low

46

52 Week's High

72.33

52 Week's Low

28.7

Book Value

10.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.61

11.61

11.61

11.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

0.21

0.89

0.82

Net Worth

11.83

11.82

12.5

12.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.38

0.24

0.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Mittal

Independent Director

Anita Mittal

Chairman & Managing Director

Kailash Chandra Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeti Mahansaria

Independent Director

Sujoy Chakraborty

Managing Director

Rajesh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd

Summary

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Limited was incorporated on 11 May 1994, with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is a RBI registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and its main source of Income is NBFC activities i.e. Interest on Loan. Other source of Income is from the investment in Stock Market. The Company is into the business of lending its surplus fund in Money and Capital Market as well as to lending money to Corporate and HNIs.The Company entered into the capital markets. It made its maiden IPO in May 1995. The Company has diversified lending portfolio across different sectors. It has experienced and knowledgeable team of professionals who first understands the insight of market behaviors, market strategies and then guide the customers through every stage to the final stage of implantation. Over the past few years, NBFCs have undergone a significant transformation and today they form important component of Indias financial system.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd share price today?

The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd is ₹53.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd is 0 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd is ₹28.7 and ₹72.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd?

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.09%, 3 Years at 67.58%, 1 Year at 22.37%, 6 Month at 10.66%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at 31.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.