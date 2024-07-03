Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹48.82
Prev. Close₹46.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹48.82
Day's Low₹46
52 Week's High₹72.33
52 Week's Low₹28.7
Book Value₹10.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.61
11.61
11.61
11.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
0.21
0.89
0.82
Net Worth
11.83
11.82
12.5
12.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
0.38
0.24
0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Mittal
Independent Director
Anita Mittal
Chairman & Managing Director
Kailash Chandra Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeti Mahansaria
Independent Director
Sujoy Chakraborty
Managing Director
Rajesh Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd
Summary
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Limited was incorporated on 11 May 1994, with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is a RBI registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and its main source of Income is NBFC activities i.e. Interest on Loan. Other source of Income is from the investment in Stock Market. The Company is into the business of lending its surplus fund in Money and Capital Market as well as to lending money to Corporate and HNIs.The Company entered into the capital markets. It made its maiden IPO in May 1995. The Company has diversified lending portfolio across different sectors. It has experienced and knowledgeable team of professionals who first understands the insight of market behaviors, market strategies and then guide the customers through every stage to the final stage of implantation. Over the past few years, NBFCs have undergone a significant transformation and today they form important component of Indias financial system.
Read More
The Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd is ₹53.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd is 0 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd is ₹28.7 and ₹72.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.09%, 3 Years at 67.58%, 1 Year at 22.37%, 6 Month at 10.66%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at 31.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.