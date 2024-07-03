Summary

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Limited was incorporated on 11 May 1994, with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is a RBI registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and its main source of Income is NBFC activities i.e. Interest on Loan. Other source of Income is from the investment in Stock Market. The Company is into the business of lending its surplus fund in Money and Capital Market as well as to lending money to Corporate and HNIs.The Company entered into the capital markets. It made its maiden IPO in May 1995. The Company has diversified lending portfolio across different sectors. It has experienced and knowledgeable team of professionals who first understands the insight of market behaviors, market strategies and then guide the customers through every stage to the final stage of implantation. Over the past few years, NBFCs have undergone a significant transformation and today they form important component of Indias financial system.

