Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.61

11.61

11.61

11.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

0.21

0.89

0.82

Net Worth

11.83

11.82

12.5

12.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

7.44

1.69

2.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.08

19.26

14.19

14.77

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.67

-0.11

0.75

0.97

Inventories

0.84

0.84

0.84

0.84

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.23

0.22

0.14

0.2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.74

-1.17

-0.23

-0.07

Cash

0.06

1.04

0.03

0.16

Total Assets

-0.54

0.93

0.79

1.14

