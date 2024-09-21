|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Board Meeting to consider notice of AGM, appointment of Scruitinizer, Directors Report and other annexures, Scrutinizer Report of AGM held on 19th September,2024 at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
