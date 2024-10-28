iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Board Meeting

48.5
(3.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Dynamic Portfol CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 28th October2024 for the declaration of quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30th September2024 Outcome of BM for quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Directors Report and other annexures notice of 30th AGM appointment of Scrutinizer. Board Meeting to consider notice of AGM, appointment of Scruitinizer, Directors Report and other annexures, Announcement under Regulation 30, Appointment of Shri Rajesh Gupta as Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders in the upcoming AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 23rd July2024 to consider and approve the un-audited quarterly results of the Company. The Board consider and adopted the un-audited quarterly results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
Audited Results DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Results of Dynamic Portfolio Management and Services Limited and to consider the revised merger of Bharat Rasayan Finance Limited with Dynamic Portfolio Management and Services Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Financial Results as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the revise merger between Bharat Rasayan Finance Limited with Dynamic Portfolio Management and Services Limited
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of Audit Committee Report on Scheme of Amalgamation. 2. To take note of Independent Director Committee Report on Scheme of Amalgamation. 3. To take note of resignation of Ms. Manisha Saini as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 4. To appoint new Chief Financial Officer of the company. 5. To take note of the Valuation Report. 6. To approve the scheme of Amalgamation. 7. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 8. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Outcome of Board Meeting for the consideration of Unaudited financial results for quarter ended December 2023 Unaudited Quarterly result for quarter ended December 2023 along with Limited Review Report Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer of the company in the board meeting held on 8th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Separate meeting of Independent Directors Meeting of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Revision of Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting held on 5th February 2024. Meeting commenced at 11 AM and concluded at 12 Noon. Request to you consider outcome submitted on 7th February,2024 as final and kindly ignore outcome submitted on 5th February 2024 due to submission of wrong outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Dynamic Portfol: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.