The Members of DYNAVISION LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opini?n

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of DYNAVISION LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Proflt and Loss (including the Statement of other Comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the Standalone state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Standalone proflt (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone changes in equity, and its Standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifled under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfllled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufflcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors reports thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifled above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

On receipt of other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and we shall:

(a) If the material misstatement is corrected, perform necessary procedure to ensure the correction; or

(b) If the material misstatement is not corrected after communicating the matter to those charged with governance, take appropriate action considering our legal rights and obligations, to seek to have the uncorrected material misstatement appropriately brought to the attention of users for whom this Auditors report is prepared.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Standalone flnancial position, Standalone flnancial performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone changes in equity and Standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal flnancial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

These Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys Standalone flnancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in

"Annexure-I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to

the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specifled under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015;

e. Based on the written representation received from the directors of the Company as on March 31,2024, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our report in "Annexure-II";

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individuaNy or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any interim/final dividend during the year ended March 31,2024; and

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the application layer of the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account from May 18, 2023.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

For R.Subramanian and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, Firm Regn. No. 004137S/S200041 A. Balasubramaniam Partner Membership No. 241419 UDIN: 24241419BKEOKW2294 Place: Chennai Date: May 9, 2024

Annexure-I to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of DYNAVISION LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical veriflcation of its PPE, by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion the periodicity of such veriflcation is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such veriflcation during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Companys business does not involve inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks in excess of Rs. five crores (both fund and non-fund based) on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided guarantee to companies. The Company has not made any investments, provided any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has stood guarantee to other entity. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity.

Particulars Guarantee Aggregate amount of guarantee provided during the year to Subsidiary 2,461.40 lakhs Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case (to the extent of principal outstanding in respect of the amount guaranteed) 2,425.72 lakhs

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the guarantee provided during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not made any investments, security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order in so far as it relates to guarantees, security, loans and advances in nature of loans is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loan or

advance in the nature of loan to any party. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the guarantee provided for the Company are in compliance with Section 185 and 186 of the Act. the Company has not granted any loans or provided any securities to any parties and hence the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order in so far as it relates to these matters are not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of the cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of any activities of the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of excise, sales tax, service tax, value added tax (all subsumed into goods and service tax effective from July 1,2017), Employees State Insurance, customs duty and cess.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Royalty, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts which have not been deposited in respect of Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Royalty, Sales Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax, Cess and other Statutory dues on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowed from any lender during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the

examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not availed any term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on a short-term basis. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer /

further public offer (including debt instruments). Henee, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or Private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to

the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor(s) for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its subsidiary or associate company, as applicable, or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our

examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing finance activities.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are

required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

For R.Subramanian and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, Firm Regn. No. 004137S/S200041 A. Balasubramaniam Partner Membership No. 241419 UDIN:24241419BKEOKW2294 Place: Chennai Date: May 9, 2024

Annexure-II to Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Dynavision Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of Dynavision Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Infernal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed

to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of flnancial reporting and the preparation of standalone flnancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal flnancial control with reference to flnancial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone flnancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone flnancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal flnancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal flnancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal flnancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal flnancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal flnancial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.