SectorRealty
Open₹351.6
Prev. Close₹367
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹365
Day's Low₹351.55
52 Week's High₹457.8
52 Week's Low₹199.1
Book Value₹58.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.16
P/E19.86
EPS18.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.84
3.84
3.84
3.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.41
8.03
2.78
-2.29
Net Worth
19.25
11.87
6.62
1.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.1
6.47
6.51
5.32
yoy growth (%)
-5.69
-0.56
22.32
14.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.58
-0.39
-0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.88
5.94
5.85
4.49
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-1.31
-1.3
-1.35
-0.98
Working capital
6.01
-0.58
3.74
-1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.69
-0.56
22.32
14.52
Op profit growth
-4.15
-8.26
23.42
18.82
EBIT growth
-0.53
2.26
29.29
22.61
Net profit growth
-1.54
3.07
15.75
3.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
10.34
7.71
7.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.34
7.71
7.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2
0.95
1.24
Whole-time Director
R P Agrawal
Executive Director
A. Sudheer Reddy
Non Executive Director
Harshad Reddy
Independent Director
Krishnan Skandan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rubavathy Christopher
Managing Director
Suleelal.V
Independent Director
S. Swetha
Reports by Dynavision Ltd
Summary
Dynavision Ltd. was incorporated in 1973 as a Joint Sector Public Limited Company with participation of M/s. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO) and the Private Promoter, Mr.P. Obul Reddy. The Company started commercial production of Black & White TVs in 1975 and CTVs in 1982 under Dyanora brand name. Since 1994, the Company was assembling Color Television Sets (CTVs), Audios and Videos for M/s.Thomson Consumer Electronics India Limited on contract manufacturing basis. It has its manufacturing facilities at Kottivakkam, Chennai.In 1993-94, to reduce the overhead and administrative expenses, service operations of the company was entrusted to Teedee Electronic Services Company (South), a partnership firm. It also entered into an agreement with TeeDee Consumer Electronics, for the conversion of their electronic products into finished goods. The multinational behind TeeDee Electronics is electronic giant, Thomson Consumer Electronics Marketing Asia Pte Ltd, the second largest electronic industry in the world. As a result, M/s.Thomson Consumer Electronics India Limited wounded up their activities in India in year 2004. Since then, the entire manufacturing capacity of the Company was lying idle except some petty job-work. The entire Land & Buildings was leased out to M/s. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., for opening world class multi specialities Hospitals on 4th May 2012. In 2022-23, the Company commenced business as EPC contractors for generation of electr
Read More
The Dynavision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹365 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynavision Ltd is ₹140.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynavision Ltd is 19.86 and 6.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynavision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynavision Ltd is ₹199.1 and ₹457.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Dynavision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.68%, 3 Years at 26.18%, 1 Year at 67.16%, 6 Month at 12.05%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at 5.63%.
