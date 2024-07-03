iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynavision Ltd Share Price

365
(-0.54%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open351.6
  • Day's High365
  • 52 Wk High457.8
  • Prev. Close367
  • Day's Low351.55
  • 52 Wk Low 199.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E19.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.24
  • EPS18.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)140.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dynavision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

351.6

Prev. Close

367

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

365

Day's Low

351.55

52 Week's High

457.8

52 Week's Low

199.1

Book Value

58.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.16

P/E

19.86

EPS

18.38

Divi. Yield

0

Dynavision Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Dynavision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dynavision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 44.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynavision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.84

3.84

3.84

3.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.41

8.03

2.78

-2.29

Net Worth

19.25

11.87

6.62

1.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.1

6.47

6.51

5.32

yoy growth (%)

-5.69

-0.56

22.32

14.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.58

-0.39

-0.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.88

5.94

5.85

4.49

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-1.31

-1.3

-1.35

-0.98

Working capital

6.01

-0.58

3.74

-1.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.69

-0.56

22.32

14.52

Op profit growth

-4.15

-8.26

23.42

18.82

EBIT growth

-0.53

2.26

29.29

22.61

Net profit growth

-1.54

3.07

15.75

3.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

10.34

7.71

7.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.34

7.71

7.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2

0.95

1.24

Dynavision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dynavision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

R P Agrawal

Executive Director

A. Sudheer Reddy

Non Executive Director

Harshad Reddy

Independent Director

Krishnan Skandan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rubavathy Christopher

Managing Director

Suleelal.V

Independent Director

S. Swetha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynavision Ltd

Summary

Dynavision Ltd. was incorporated in 1973 as a Joint Sector Public Limited Company with participation of M/s. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO) and the Private Promoter, Mr.P. Obul Reddy. The Company started commercial production of Black & White TVs in 1975 and CTVs in 1982 under Dyanora brand name. Since 1994, the Company was assembling Color Television Sets (CTVs), Audios and Videos for M/s.Thomson Consumer Electronics India Limited on contract manufacturing basis. It has its manufacturing facilities at Kottivakkam, Chennai.In 1993-94, to reduce the overhead and administrative expenses, service operations of the company was entrusted to Teedee Electronic Services Company (South), a partnership firm. It also entered into an agreement with TeeDee Consumer Electronics, for the conversion of their electronic products into finished goods. The multinational behind TeeDee Electronics is electronic giant, Thomson Consumer Electronics Marketing Asia Pte Ltd, the second largest electronic industry in the world. As a result, M/s.Thomson Consumer Electronics India Limited wounded up their activities in India in year 2004. Since then, the entire manufacturing capacity of the Company was lying idle except some petty job-work. The entire Land & Buildings was leased out to M/s. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., for opening world class multi specialities Hospitals on 4th May 2012. In 2022-23, the Company commenced business as EPC contractors for generation of electr
Company FAQs

What is the Dynavision Ltd share price today?

The Dynavision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹365 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynavision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynavision Ltd is ₹140.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynavision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynavision Ltd is 19.86 and 6.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynavision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynavision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynavision Ltd is ₹199.1 and ₹457.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynavision Ltd?

Dynavision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.68%, 3 Years at 26.18%, 1 Year at 67.16%, 6 Month at 12.05%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at 5.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynavision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynavision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.38 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 44.60 %

