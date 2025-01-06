iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynavision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

360
(-1.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.88

5.94

5.85

4.49

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-1.31

-1.3

-1.35

-0.98

Working capital

6.01

-0.58

3.74

-1.07

Other operating items

Operating

10.53

4.04

8.23

2.43

Capital expenditure

0.25

0

0

-0.11

Free cash flow

10.78

4.03

8.23

2.32

Equity raised

-13.73

-27.62

-41.23

-49.03

Investing

0.37

0.82

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

1.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.57

-22.76

-33

-45.51

