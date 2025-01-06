Dynavision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.88
5.94
5.85
4.49
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-1.31
-1.3
-1.35
-0.98
Working capital
6.01
-0.58
3.74
-1.07
Other operating items
Operating
10.53
4.04
8.23
2.43
Capital expenditure
0.25
0
0
-0.11
Free cash flow
10.78
4.03
8.23
2.32
Equity raised
-13.73
-27.62
-41.23
-49.03
Investing
0.37
0.82
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
1.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.57
-22.76
-33
-45.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.