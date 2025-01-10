Dynavision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.84
3.84
3.84
3.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.41
8.03
2.78
-2.29
Net Worth
19.25
11.87
6.62
1.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.25
11.87
6.62
1.55
Fixed Assets
6.42
6.38
6.47
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.82
10.11
1.29
1.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-19
-18.33
-18.96
-8.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.83
0
0
0.56
Debtor Days
33.45
Other Current Assets
4.76
10.57
2.68
12.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.51
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-24.08
-28.89
-21.64
-21.43
Cash
19.01
13.72
17.8
8.76
Total Assets
19.25
11.88
6.6
1.53
No Record Found
