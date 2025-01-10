iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynavision Ltd Balance Sheet

383.95
(0.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.84

3.84

3.84

3.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.41

8.03

2.78

-2.29

Net Worth

19.25

11.87

6.62

1.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.25

11.87

6.62

1.55

Fixed Assets

6.42

6.38

6.47

0.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.82

10.11

1.29

1.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-19

-18.33

-18.96

-8.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.83

0

0

0.56

Debtor Days

33.45

Other Current Assets

4.76

10.57

2.68

12.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-24.08

-28.89

-21.64

-21.43

Cash

19.01

13.72

17.8

8.76

Total Assets

19.25

11.88

6.6

1.53

