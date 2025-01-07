Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.1
6.47
6.51
5.32
yoy growth (%)
-5.69
-0.56
22.32
14.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.58
-0.39
-0.36
As % of sales
10.54
8.97
6.01
6.93
Other costs
-0.49
-0.71
-0.47
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.12
11
7.23
7.08
Operating profit
4.96
5.18
5.65
4.57
OPM
81.33
80.02
86.74
85.97
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.28
-0.23
-0.21
Other income
1.28
1.06
0.46
0.15
Profit before tax
5.88
5.94
5.85
4.49
Taxes
-1.31
-1.3
-1.35
-0.98
Tax rate
-22.25
-21.85
-23.04
-21.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.57
4.64
4.5
3.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.37
Net profit
4.57
4.64
4.5
3.89
yoy growth (%)
-1.54
3.07
15.75
3.74
NPM
74.89
71.74
69.21
73.14
