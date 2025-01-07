iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynavision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

355.05
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:18:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.1

6.47

6.51

5.32

yoy growth (%)

-5.69

-0.56

22.32

14.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.58

-0.39

-0.36

As % of sales

10.54

8.97

6.01

6.93

Other costs

-0.49

-0.71

-0.47

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.12

11

7.23

7.08

Operating profit

4.96

5.18

5.65

4.57

OPM

81.33

80.02

86.74

85.97

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.28

-0.23

-0.21

Other income

1.28

1.06

0.46

0.15

Profit before tax

5.88

5.94

5.85

4.49

Taxes

-1.31

-1.3

-1.35

-0.98

Tax rate

-22.25

-21.85

-23.04

-21.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.57

4.64

4.5

3.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.37

Net profit

4.57

4.64

4.5

3.89

yoy growth (%)

-1.54

3.07

15.75

3.74

NPM

74.89

71.74

69.21

73.14

