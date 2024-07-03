Dynavision Ltd Summary

Dynavision Ltd. was incorporated in 1973 as a Joint Sector Public Limited Company with participation of M/s. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO) and the Private Promoter, Mr.P. Obul Reddy. The Company started commercial production of Black & White TVs in 1975 and CTVs in 1982 under Dyanora brand name. Since 1994, the Company was assembling Color Television Sets (CTVs), Audios and Videos for M/s.Thomson Consumer Electronics India Limited on contract manufacturing basis. It has its manufacturing facilities at Kottivakkam, Chennai.In 1993-94, to reduce the overhead and administrative expenses, service operations of the company was entrusted to Teedee Electronic Services Company (South), a partnership firm. It also entered into an agreement with TeeDee Consumer Electronics, for the conversion of their electronic products into finished goods. The multinational behind TeeDee Electronics is electronic giant, Thomson Consumer Electronics Marketing Asia Pte Ltd, the second largest electronic industry in the world. As a result, M/s.Thomson Consumer Electronics India Limited wounded up their activities in India in year 2004. Since then, the entire manufacturing capacity of the Company was lying idle except some petty job-work. The entire Land & Buildings was leased out to M/s. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., for opening world class multi specialities Hospitals on 4th May 2012. In 2022-23, the Company commenced business as EPC contractors for generation of electricity using solar energy forits subsidiary, M/s. Dynavision Green Solutions Limited.