|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|DYNAVISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To review and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. To consider and approve the Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting. To consider and approve the Director Report along with annexures thereto for the Financial Year 2023-2024. To fix day date and time for the 49th Annual General Meeting. To fix date for book closure. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Suleelal. V (DIN: 10711642) as Managing Director /Additional Director of the Company and fix the remuneration To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Aditya J Krishna finance Manager of the Company as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Mr. R.P Agarwal who has resigned from the post of Chief financial officer. as per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) pls refer the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|DYNAVISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report. Please refer the attachment Please refer the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|DYNAVISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Purchase of Land through Land Aggregators. 2. To consider sale of land at Kottivakkam subject to the approval of the members of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, which commenced at 12.45 pm and concluded at 2.00 pm, the following decisions were taken among other matters: 1. Approved the Purchase of land in the name of the Company through land aggregators for setting up of solar power generating facilities. 2. Approved in principle, the sale of land located at Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Industrial Estate, Kottivakkam, Chennai-600041 measuring about 2.63 acres, subject to necessary due diligence, approvals, consents, permissions from the concerned authorities. 3. Authorized Directors for the above item for shareholders approval through Postal Ballot. 4. Appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating e-voting. 5. Appointed Mrs. Srividhya Narasimhan, Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|DYNAVISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Finacial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, which commenced at 4.45 pm and concluded at 6.00 pm, the following decisions were taken among other matters: 1. Approved the Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review report of Statutory Auditors thereon. Copies of the Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter are enclosed herewith. 2. Appointed Mr. K. Skandan as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) (DIN: 01945013). 3. Approved the Reconstitution of Committees of the Board, with effect from 1st April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
