|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Earthstahl & Alloys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of forthcoming Board Meeting under Reg. 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Earthstahl & Alloys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half-year and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
