iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd Share Price

40.4
(-6.26%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.4
  • Day's High40.4
  • 52 Wk High65.99
  • Prev. Close43.1
  • Day's Low40.4
  • 52 Wk Low 39.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.21
  • P/E26.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.16
  • EPS1.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.45
  • Div. Yield1.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

40.4

Prev. Close

43.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.21

Day's High

40.4

Day's Low

40.4

52 Week's High

65.99

52 Week's Low

39.25

Book Value

30.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.45

P/E

26.06

EPS

1.55

Divi. Yield

1.24

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2023

arrow

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:58 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.88%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 25.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.24

12.24

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.68

23.4

12.17

4.68

Net Worth

36.92

35.64

15.17

7.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Prawin Somani

Whole Time Director

Rajesh Somani

Whole Time Director

Padma Somani

Director

RAVI LADDHA

Chairman & Independent Directo

Surendra Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd

Summary

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Earthstahl & Alloys Private Limited on December 09, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on August 27, 2022, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently the name was changed to Earthstahl & Alloys Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 21, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.Located in steel hub of Raipur Chhattisgarh, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Cast Iron Lumps and Ductile IronPipe Fittings. The Cast Iron Lumps are used as raw material in the steel foundries to manufacture products like: cast iron pipe fittings,machine components such as latche machines, fan components, manhole covers, decorative cast iron pieces, cast iron pipe fittingand other units engaged in manufacturing of steel or cast iron products. Ductile Iron Pipe Fittings are used in public water supplysystems as connectors of pipes.The Company has manufacturing unit located in the Village Duldula about 50 KMs from Raipur, Chhattisgarh spread across an area of around 4.73 hectares of land. Presentlt, it is using waste generated by integrated steel plants, sponge iron plants and rolling mills in the manufacturing process as raw material and recover iron from the left out waste, thus conserving the environment. The plant islocated near to the sour
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd is ₹49.45 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd is 26.06 and 1.34 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd is ₹39.25 and ₹65.99 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd?

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.38%, 6 Month at -7.13%, 3 Month at -6.05% and 1 Month at -3.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.88 %
Public - 25.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.