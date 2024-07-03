Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹40.4
Prev. Close₹43.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.21
Day's High₹40.4
Day's Low₹40.4
52 Week's High₹65.99
52 Week's Low₹39.25
Book Value₹30.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.45
P/E26.06
EPS1.55
Divi. Yield1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.24
12.24
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.68
23.4
12.17
4.68
Net Worth
36.92
35.64
15.17
7.68
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Prawin Somani
Whole Time Director
Rajesh Somani
Whole Time Director
Padma Somani
Director
RAVI LADDHA
Chairman & Independent Directo
Surendra Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Kumar Singh
Summary
Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Earthstahl & Alloys Private Limited on December 09, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on August 27, 2022, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently the name was changed to Earthstahl & Alloys Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 21, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.Located in steel hub of Raipur Chhattisgarh, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Cast Iron Lumps and Ductile IronPipe Fittings. The Cast Iron Lumps are used as raw material in the steel foundries to manufacture products like: cast iron pipe fittings,machine components such as latche machines, fan components, manhole covers, decorative cast iron pieces, cast iron pipe fittingand other units engaged in manufacturing of steel or cast iron products. Ductile Iron Pipe Fittings are used in public water supplysystems as connectors of pipes.The Company has manufacturing unit located in the Village Duldula about 50 KMs from Raipur, Chhattisgarh spread across an area of around 4.73 hectares of land. Presentlt, it is using waste generated by integrated steel plants, sponge iron plants and rolling mills in the manufacturing process as raw material and recover iron from the left out waste, thus conserving the environment. The plant islocated near to the sour
The Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd is ₹49.45 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd is 26.06 and 1.34 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd is ₹39.25 and ₹65.99 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.38%, 6 Month at -7.13%, 3 Month at -6.05% and 1 Month at -3.81%.
