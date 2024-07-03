Summary

Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Earthstahl & Alloys Private Limited on December 09, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on August 27, 2022, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently the name was changed to Earthstahl & Alloys Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 21, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.Located in steel hub of Raipur Chhattisgarh, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Cast Iron Lumps and Ductile IronPipe Fittings. The Cast Iron Lumps are used as raw material in the steel foundries to manufacture products like: cast iron pipe fittings,machine components such as latche machines, fan components, manhole covers, decorative cast iron pieces, cast iron pipe fittingand other units engaged in manufacturing of steel or cast iron products. Ductile Iron Pipe Fittings are used in public water supplysystems as connectors of pipes.The Company has manufacturing unit located in the Village Duldula about 50 KMs from Raipur, Chhattisgarh spread across an area of around 4.73 hectares of land. Presentlt, it is using waste generated by integrated steel plants, sponge iron plants and rolling mills in the manufacturing process as raw material and recover iron from the left out waste, thus conserving the environment. The plant islocated near to the sour

