Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Pig Iron / Cast Iron

We are producing Cast Iron (CI) through Submerged Arc Furnaces. This industry is fragmented and most of the producers are small and medium industrial units. Submerged Arc Furnaces (SAF) are mostly used for production of ferro alloys. Due to fall in steel production globally, demand of ferro alloys shrank and prices corrected sharply. In view of falling ferro alloys prices, some of ferro alloys producers started producing Cast Iron affecting demand supply and consequently selling prices of cast iron. Cast iron is used as substitute of Pig iron in steel plants / foundries. Pig iron is mainly produced through blast furnace route by primary steel producers using coke as reductant whereas Cast iron produced in SAF uses electricity for reduction /melting. As such, Coke constitutes substantial cost in manufacturing of Pig iron whereas electricity constitutes main cost of production in CI Lumps. However, because of substitutive nature, prices of CI Lumps have strong co-relation with price of pig iron. During FY 23 India produced 5.87 MnT of pig iron against 6.26 MnT in FY22. Pig iron is used in steel manufacturing partly replacing iron scrap. First half of FY 22-23 had seen sharp rise in price of coal / coke resulting into sharp rise in cost of production and so the price of finished goods. Gradually the price of coke has normalized and price of steel has also corrected accordingly. As against this price of electricity has gone up in second half of FY 23 due to increase in variable charges by power supply utilities. This put pressure on margins in CI Lumps.

Opportunities:

We are using waste generated by steel plants as primary material. With the increase in steel production capacity in the country, there is huge scope for growth in this industry. This also helps in sustainable operation of steel plants in environment friendly manner. We can also shift to production of ferro alloys after getting necessary environmental clearances. The Central Government has launched Jal Jeevan Mission for providing drinking water to all household. This has opened a vast market for pipe fittings produced by us. We are also exploring export market for pipe fittings and response is encouraging.

Threats

The main threat to SAF based steel producers is from cost structure of blast furnace route of steel making. Any fall in coking coal prices shall have a direct bearing on market price of CI Lumps. Also, the another threat is increase in price of electricity, which may result in increase in cost of production of CI Lumps. We are laying 132 KV electricity supply line to ensure uninterrupted power supply at lower cost on sustainable basis. Also, we have planned to put-up 2 MW solar power plant within our premises to reduce dependence costly grid power. This will ensure sustainable operation with competitive advantage over peers.

Product wise performance:

Particulars Unit CI Lumps Pipe fittings FY 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 Production MTs 17864 9224 867 1005 Sales MTs 17629 9137 923 768

The production and sales of CI Lumps increase on account of commissioning of 2nd furnace in June 2022. The Production of pipe fittings was restricted due to sluggish demand in between to liquidate the inventories.

Out look:

The fortunes of Cast iron industry is linked to steel industry and considering the increasing domestic consumption of the steel on the back of infrastructure spending, outlook for the industry is positive. So far as pipe fittings business is concerned, the Government has rolled out Jal Jeevan Mission in a big way. That should generate good demand for the product. We are having our manufacturing base in raw material hub with cheaper power and surrounded by market. That gives us locational advantage. We are also installing briquetting plant to use finer raw material which is available at low cost. This will bring substantial saving in cost.

Risk and Concerns:

As discussed in above paragraphs the major risk is fall in selling prices due to change in cost structure of Pig iron and another risk is sharp increase in electricity prices. These may have effect on profitability of the Company. The Company has taken effective steps to reduce cost of electricity and also evaluating further steps in this direction for long term sustainability.

Internal Controls Systems:

Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls System over financial reporting which ensures that all transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly in a timely manner. The Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting provides reasonable assurance over the integrity of financial statements of the Company.

Company has laid down Standard Operating Procedures, Policies and Procedures to guide the operations of the business. Functional heads are responsible to ensure compliance with all laws and regulations and also with the policies and procedures laid down by the management.

Financial performance with respect to operational performance :

During the year, the Company earned profit before tax of Rs 962.93 lakh as compared to Rs1093.59 lakh in previous year. The financial performance was adversely affected due to fall in selling prices and increase in electricity cost by distribution utility by increasing variable cost of fuel in 2nd half. The selling prices fell by ~ Rs 5000 PMT in second half and electricity cost increased by 12%. Raw material cost had also gone up due to increase in demand post new capacity addition. With the installation of 132 KV Line and briquetting plant our cost structure will improve drastically which should help in improving our financial performance.

Material developments in human resources/industrial relations:

The Company considers employees as its vital and most valuable assets. Your Company considers manpower as its assets and understands that people have been driving force for growth and expansion of the Company. Through our learning and development initiatives, the Company continues to upskill our employees for their jobs. The Company is into process of continuous improvements based on feedback and inputs from multiple stakeholders, past experiences and industrys best practices for giving better employee experiences.

Your Company gives due importance to the human resource. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year. As on 31st March, 2023 there were 174 employees in your Company.

Financial Ratios:

Sl No. Ratio 31st March 2023 31st March 2022 % Change Remarks 1 Current Ratio 1.62 1.41 15.49% Improved due to surplus funds of Initial Public offer placed in FDs. 2 Interest Coverage Ratio 10.74 10.16 5.71% Improved due to reduction in interest cost due to loan repayment. 3 Debt Equity Ratio 0.36 0.92 -61.31% Improvement of debt equity ratio is on account of reduction in debt and increase in equity through initial public offer and profits earned. 4 Return on Net worth 38% 49% -22% Return on equity fell in current year on account of decrease in profitability. 5 Inventory Turnover Ratio 9.08 7.39 22.90% Inventory turnover ratio has improved in current period on account of increase in sales volume of Cast Iron Lumps.

Sl Ratio No. 31st March 2023 31st March 2022 % Change Remarks 6 Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio 45.25 69.68 -35.07% Trade receivables increased due to supply of pipe fittings on credit against LC. 7 Operating Profit Margin (5) 12% 25% 53% Fall in margin due to increase in cost of production which couldnt be passed on. 8 Net Profit margin (%) 8% 15% -46.41% Net profit ratio has decreased in current year on account of decrease in margin.

The return on net worth has fallen due to income tax incidence. In the previous year, there was no income tax liability because of set-off of brought forward taxes available on profit earned.

Forward Looking Statement:

Statement in this Management and Discussion Analysis describing your Companys objectives, projections and estimates and expectations may be "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important development that could affect your Companys operations include a downward trend in the domestic industry, monsoon, rise in input cost and significant change in political & economic environment in India, environment standards, tax laws, RBI guidelines, litigations and labour relations.