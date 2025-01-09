To,

THE MEMBERS OF

EARTHSTAHL & ALLOYS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of EARTHSTAHL & ALLOYS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, its Profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards of Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, for each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition How our audit addressed the key audit matter For the year ended March 31, 2023, the Company has recognized revenue from operations of Rs 9181.18 Lakhs. Revenue recognition has been recognized as a key audit matter due to complex identification of transfer of significant risk and rewards in case of domestic sales. • Our audit procedures included the evaluation of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessing compliance with the policies in terms of AS-9. We have identified following key areas for consideration: The contractual terms of delivery of material that defines when control is transferred to the customer. • Performed walkthroughs and test of controls, of the revenue recognition processes and assessed the design and operating effectiveness of key controls. RELATED DISCLOSURES: • Performed substantive testing on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes and customer receipts, wherever applicable. Please refer to Note-1- 2(I) for details of the accounting policies of revenue recognition and Note-2.19 of notes to financial statements for relevant disclosures of Revenue. • Tested a sample of manual journal entries posted to revenue ledgers to identify any unusual items. • Assessed the disclosures made by the Company.

2. Capitalization of Property, Plant & Equipment How our audit addressed the key audit matter During the year, the Company has incurred capital expenditure of amounting to Rs 12.56 crores on various capital assets and Capital work in progress. The capital work in progress amounting to Rs 5.90 crores that are ready for its intended use as determined by the management have been capitalized in the current year (the amount is included in Rs 12.56 crores i.e in total capital expenditure amount). Judgment is involved to determine that the aforesaid capitalization meet the recognition requirement as per AS- 10. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Accordingly, the above has been determined as a key audit matter. Assessed the nature of the additions made to property, plant and equipment, and capital work-in-progress whether they meet the recognition criteria as set out in AS-10- Property, Plant and Equipment, including intended use of management. RELATED DISCLOSURES: Examined the management assessment of the assumptions considered for capitalizing the capital work in progress. • Please refer to Note-1- 2 (C ) and (D) for details of significant accounting policies of Property Plant and Equipment and capital work in progress and Depreciation and amortization and Note No. 2.9 of the financial statement for relevant disclosures of PPE and Capital work in progress. Examined the management assessment of the assumptions considered in estimation of useful life. Examined the amounts capitalized during the year on a sample basis by inspecting supporting documents and evaluating whether assets capitalized satisfied the recognition criteria and were recognized accurately in the correct periods and with correct amount.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its financial statements—Refer Note 2.28.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Board of directors of the Company has proposed dividend of Rs 0.50/- per share at its meeting held on 30th May 2023, subject to the approval of the Members. vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of accounts using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For, APAS & CO LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 000340C/C400308 [RAJDEEP SINGH] Partner Raipur M.NO . : 415549 30/05/2023 UDIN-23415549BGWLLLC5958

Annexure ‘A

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 Section: "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements".

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year (e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) and clause 3(iii)(c) to clause 3(iii)(f ) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable to the company and we have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of matter pending before the appropriate authorities are as under:

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending The Integrated Good and service tax act, 2017 Outstanding Demand 13,10,637 F.Y. 2018-19 Appellate Authority, Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh commercial tax act. Outstanding Demand 2,10,016 F.Y. 2013-14 Appellate Additional Commissioner The State Goods and Service tax act, 2017 Claim of VAT credit through TRAN-1 16,55,165 - Assistant Commissioner of state tax

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the money raised by the way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as defined under Companies Act, 2013. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate companies or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary as defined under Companies Act, 2013. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate companies or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, monies raised by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The amount of unutilized proceeds as at March 31, 2023 amounted to Rs705 Lacs which were deposited in fixed deposit with Yes Bank Limited. Also, refer Note 2.49 of the Financial Statements of the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, this clause is not applicable on the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the company issued till the date of audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, (c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. The details are as below:

Relevant FY Amount identified for spending on Corporate Social Responsibility activities "other than Ongoing Projects" Unspent amount of (b) Amount Transferred to Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act Due date of transfer to the specified fund Actual date of transfer to the specified fund Number of days of delay if any (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (g) 2022-23 9.27 lacs 1.54 lacs Nil 30.09.2023 NA No delay

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 2.38 to the financial statements.

Annexure ‘B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EARTHSTAHL & ALLOYS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.