Dear Members,

Your directors present the 14th Annual Report on business and operations of your Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2023.

Financial Highlights:

1(Rs In lakhs)

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Revenue (Net) 9181.18 4887.5 EBIDTA 1211.05 1364.71 Depreciation 210.08 151.45 Finance cost (Net) 105.71 119.87 Profit /(Loss) before tax 962.93 1093.39 Tax Liability (212) (344.32) Profit after tax 750.93 749.07

State of companys affairs

During the year under review, your company has expanded the CI Lumps manufacturing capacity from 10,500 MT to 25,750 MT by installing one more Submerged Arc Furnace of 5500 KVA. The project has been funded from internal accruals. The work on the project was started in October 2021 and completed in record period of 9 months. The company has received the Consent to operate the furnace on 17th June 2022 and commenced operation immediately thereafter. The new furnace is operating smoothly. The Contract Demand of power has also been increased from 4300 KVA to 8300 KVA. In FY 2022-23, your company produced 17864 MT of CI Lumps (PY 9224 MT) and 867 MTs of Pipe Fittings (PY 1005 MT)

The price realization of CI Lumps improved year on year from ~Rs 41100 to ~Rs 42700 PMT but fell from ~ Rs 45000 in first half to ~Rs 40,000 in the second half of the year. The electricity cost has also gone up from Rs 5.63 per unit in the first half of the financial year to Rs 6.28 per unit in second half mainly on account of increase in the Variable Cost Adjustment (VCA) by the distribution utility. This had a bearing on the financial performance of the company in second half of the financial year.

No material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till the date of this Report, which affect the financial position of the Company. Further, there was no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

Conversion of company from Private Limited to Public Limited

With a view to offer the equity shares of the Company to public, the Company was converted from "Private Limited" to "Public Limited" and consequently the name of the Company be changed from "EARTHSTAHL & ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED" to "EARTHSTAHL & ALLOYS LIMITED" by deleting the word "Private" from the name of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th August, 2022. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh issued a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company on 21st September 2022.

Initial Public Offer:

During the Financial Year under review, your Company offered and issued 32,40,000 equity shares of Rs10 each to the public at a premium of Rs 30 per share to raise Rs 12.96 crores mainly for capex on 132 KV grid connection and to meet long term working capital requirement. The issue got overwhelming response and was oversubscribed 222 times of the offer size. The equity shares have been listed on the SME platform of the BSE Limited on 8th February 2023.

Projects and their means of financing:

The work orders for grid connectivity on 132 KV has been awarded and work is progressing as per schedule and will be completed before end of current financial year. This will improve uninterrupted supply of power and will also save on power cost due to lower tariff. Also, this will give competitive advantage to your company over its competitors. Although the tariff difference between 33KV and 132 KV has been reduced from 50 paise /KVA to 25 paise /KVA in current year tariff, we are hopeful of restoration of tariff difference in next financial year. Your Company is also installing a briquetting plant of 50,000 TPA in upstream integration at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crores. The briquettes of ferrous fines shall be used as raw material feed in Submerged Arc Furnaces for production of Cast Iron. This will provide much needed flexibility in sourcing of raw material and shall bring down cost of production. The plant is expected to start commercial operation before end of current financial year.

The 132 KV grid project is funded from proceeds of shares issued to the public. The Briquetting plant is being funded from term loan sanctioned by Yes Bank. Your directors have also decided to install 2 MW solar power plant to meet part of power requirement of the Company. This will ensure availability of cheaper power and hedge against price escalation without affecting load factor incentive provided in tariff schedule. Preparation of Detailed Project Report is in progress.

Variation in utilization of proceeds of IPO:

In terms of Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, there was no deviation or variation in connection with the terms of the objects of the issue mentioned in the Prospectus dated February 02, 2023, in respect of the Initial Public Offering of the Company.

Dividend:

Your directors have not proposed any amount to carry to any reserves.

Considering the performance and capital commitments, your directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for the year 2022-23.

Change in Nature of Business:

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business activities of the Company.

Material Changes and commitment occurred after the end of ffnancial year and upto the date of Report:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year and up to the date of this report.

Subsidiary Company or Joint Venture Company or Associate Company:

Your Company does not have any Subsidiary Company, Joint Venture Company or Associate Company. Accordingly, the Company has no information to report for subsidiary, controlled entities or joint ventures.

Adequacy of Internal Controls Systems:

Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls System over financial reporting which ensures that all transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly in a timely manner. The Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting provides reasonable assurance over the integrity of financial statements of the Company.

Company has laid down Standard Operating Procedures, Policies and procedures to guide the operations of the business. Functional heads are responsible to ensure compliance with all laws and regulations and also with the policies and procedures laid down by the management.

Deposits:

The company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from public during the year under review to which the provisions of the Chapter V of the Companies Act 2013 or Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 applies. As such no particulars required under Rule 8 (5)(v) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 are given. As on 31st March 2023, the company has outstanding unsecured loan of Rs 577.84 lakhs, from the Directors / related parties.

Loans , Guarantees or Investments covered by Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013:

During the year under review, your Company has neither provided any loan or guarantee or made any investment covered by Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Share Capital:

During the year under review, the company increased the Authorized Share Capital from existing Rs 3,00,00,000 (Rupees Three Crores) divided into 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs15,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crores) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each by creation of additional 1,20,00,000 (One Crore Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs 10/-each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company.

The paid-up Equity share capital of Company as on 31st March 2023 is Rs 12,24,00,000/- (Twelve Crore Twenty Four Lakhs) divided into 12,44,000 equity shares of Rs10/- each. During the year under review, the paid-up capital has increased via following events:

a. Bonus Shares:

As approved by the members in the Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the company held on 3rd January 2023, during the financial year the company has issued 60,00,000 (Sixty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 to the existing shareholders by capitalization of reserves.

b. Fresh Issue of Shares:

During the year under review, Company came up with its Initial Public Offer of 32,40,000 (Thirty Two Lakhs Fourty Thousand) equity shares at Rs 40/- (including premium of Rs 30) total amount aggregating to Rs 12,96,00,000/- was raised from the Initial public offer. The Board approved the allotment of total 32,40,000 equity shares of the Company on February 03, 2023. Equity shares, aggregating to 1,22,40,000 equity shares were listed on the BSE SME platform of BSE on February 08, 2022.

Policy on remuneration of Directors

The Company follows a policy on remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Senior Management Personnel (SMP) and other employees of the Company. The policy is approved by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company and has been uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at the https://earthstahl.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Nomination-and-Remunerati-on-Policy.pdf.

The Company, with the approval of Nomination & Remuneration Committee has adopted a policy on Board diversity and the recommendation of candidature for Board appointment will be based on merit that complements and expands the skills, experience and expertise of the Board as a whole, taking into account gender, age, professional experience and qualifications, cultural and educational background, and any other factors that the Board might consider relevant and applicable from time to time towards achieving a diverse Board.

Directors & Key Managerial Personnel:

i) Appointment/Resignation of Directors:

Mr. Prawin Somani became Whole time Director of the Company w.e.f. 01st April 2022. Mr. Rajesh Somani became Whole time Director with effect from 01st September 2022. Mrs. Padma Somani was appointed as Women Director with effect from 02nd January, 2023. Mr. S K Jain, CA, CS and CMA and Mr. Vinod Kumar Arora, BE (Mechanical) were appointed as Independent Directors on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 02nd January, 2023. The Board appointed Shri S K Jain as Chairman of the Board.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors appointed during the year have integrity, rich experience and expertise in their field of experience. In terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and rule 6(4), Mr. S. K. Jain and Mr. Vinod Kumar Arora, Independent Directors of the Company are exempted from online proficiency self-assessment test based on their qualifications and experiences.

None of the Directors resigned during the year.

ii) Retirement by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act and in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Ravi Thakurdasji Laddha (DIN:00008358), Director will retire by rotation at ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, he has offered himself to be re-appointed as Director. The Board proposes his reappointment to the members.

iii) Appointment of Company Secretary:

During the year under review, the Board at their meeting held on January 04, 2023 made appointment of Mr. Rahul Kumar Sinha (Membership No. A66805) as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 04.01.2023. Mr. Rahul Kumar Sinha ((Membership No. A66805) has resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 05.07.2023 om account of personal reasons.

Further, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th August, 2023 approved the appointment of Mr. Akshat Sharma (Membership No. A67006) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 01.09.2023.

iv) Appointment of Chief Financial Offcer:

During the year under Review, the Board at their meeting held on January 02, 2023 made appointment of Mr. Utsabanand Nath (PAN: ADWPN2065K) as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 02.01.2023.

Meetings:

During the financial year 2022-23, 10 (Ten) meetings of the Board of Directors were held.

Board Evaluation:

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of the Directors of the Company comprises of contributions at the Meeting(s) and strategic perspective or inputs regarding the growth and performance of the Company, amongst others.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and as provided under Schedule IV of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, all the committees of Board and the directors individually including Chairman and Independent Directors in accordance with the criteria of evaluation approved by Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Outcome of Evaluation:

Board of the Company was satisfied with the functioning of the Board and its Committees. The Committees are functioning well and besides covering the Committees terms of reference, as mandated by law, important issues are brought up and discussed in the Committee meetings. The Board was also satisfied with the contribution of Directors, in their individual capacities.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby States;

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for the year under review;

3. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

5. That the directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

6. That the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

Independent Directors Declaration:

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and 16(b) of the Listing Regulations so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under and Listing Regulations.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs ("IICA"). Further, as per the declarations received, all the Independent Directors of the Company have either passed or were exempted to clear online proficiency test as per the first proviso to Rule 6(4) of the MCA Notification dated October 22, 2019 and December 18, 2020.

Audit Committee:

In compliance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 18 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the Board has constituted an Audit Committee. The Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditor of the Company are regular invitees at the Audit Committee Meetings. The Audit Committee holds discussions with the Statutory Auditors on the ‘Limited Review" of the half-yearly, the yearly Audit Plan, matters relating to compliance of Accounting Standards, their observations arising from the annual audit of the Companys accounts and other related matters. The Audit Committee is presented with a summary of internal audit observations and follow up actions thereon. The terms of reference of Audit Committee includes the matters prescribed under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the committee. The composition of the Audit Committee as at March 31, 2023 was as under:

Name of Member Membership Category Surendra Kumar Jain Chairman Independent Director Vinod Kumar Arora Member Independent Director Prawin Somani Member Whole-Time Director

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

In compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC").

The composition of NRC as on March 31, 2023 was as under:

Name of Member Membership Category Vinod Kumar Arora Chairman Independent Director Surendra Kumar Jain Member Independent Director Ravi Laddha Member Non-Executive Director

Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed and adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy. The details of criteria for making payment to Whole Time Directors, Non-Executive and Independent Directors are provided under the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company. The objectives of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company is to ensure the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors and qualify requirement to run the Company successfully. Further, policy for remuneration to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management provides for balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://earthstahl.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Nomination-and-Remunerati-on-Policy.pdf.

Remuneration to Whole-time Directors:

1. The Remuneration/Commission etc. to be paid to Whole-time Directors, etc. shall be governed as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force and the requisite approvals obtained from the Members of the Company as per the applicable provisions.

2. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall make such recommendations to the Board of Directors, as it may consider appropriate with regard to remuneration to Whole-time Directors.

Remuneration to Non-Executive/Independent Directors:

1. The Non-Executive/Independent Directors may receive sitting fees and such other remuneration as permissible under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The amount of sitting fees shall be such as may be recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors or shareholders, as the case may be.

2. All the remuneration to the Non-Executive/Independent Directors (excluding remuneration for attending meetings as prescribed under Section 197(5) of the Companies Act, 2013), in case of no profit or inadequate profit, shall be subject to limits as provided under the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force. The amount of such remuneration shall be such as may be recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors or shareholders, as the case may be.

3. An Independent Director shall not be eligible to get Stock Options and also shall not be eligible to participate in any share-based payment schemes of the Company.

4. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, constituted for the purpose of administering the Employee Stock Option/Purchase Schemes, shall determine the stock options and other share-based payments to be made to Directors (other than Independent Directors).

Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel:

1. The remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel shall consist of fixed pay and incentive any, in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the Companys Policy, to the extent it is applicable to the Company.

2. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, constituted for the purpose of administering the Employee Stock Option/Purchase Schemes, shall determine the stock options and other share-based payments to be made to Key Managerial Personnel.

3. The Fixed pay shall include monthly remuneration, employers contribution to provident fund, contribution to pension fund, gratuity benefit, pension schemes, if any, etc. as may be decided from time to time considering market condition, inflation, qualification and experience of the concerned key managerial personnel.

4. The Incentive pay shall be decided based on the balance between performance of the Company and performance of the Key Managerial Personnel, to be decided annually or at such intervals as may be considered appropriate.

Statutory Auditors:

The report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company forms part of the annual report. The Statutory Auditor has issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 Secretarial Auditors: The Notes on the Financial Statement referred to in the Audit Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3)(f ) of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the statutory auditors have not reported to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees.

Secretarial Auditors:

The report of Secretarial Auditor contains observations regarding non filing of forms under Section 90 of the Companies Act, 2013 with MCA to which your directors wish to inform that the forms could not be filed because of technical issues in the forms provided by MCA V3 portal. The Company has raised various tickets on MCA portal to get the issues resolved but no resolution is provided by MCA helpdesk till date. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure I to the Directors Report.

Explanations on Qualiffcations/Adverse remarks contained in the Audit Report:

There was no qualification, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report. Observations of the Auditors are self-explanatory and do not call for further information.

Frauds reported under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013:

No fraud was noticed by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Risk Management Policy:

The company has developed and implemented risk management policy for the Company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board, may threaten the existence of the company. The risk management includes identifying types of risks and its assessment, risk mitigation and monitoring and reporting. The Board judges from time to time Credit Risk/ Liquidity Risk to the fair and reasonable extent that your Company is willing to take.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

Your companys CSR policy focuses on sustainable development and support to the vulnerable section of the society, particularly in surrounding society in the field of education, health care and women empowerment. During the year under review, your Company was required to spend Rs 9.27 lakhs on such projects but could spend only Rs 7.73 lakhs. The balance amount though sanctioned / committed for identified purposes, could not be spent / disbursed in absence of submission of required documents. The same will be deposited in the funds specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 within stipulated time. The policy is available on website of the company and can be accessed at https://earthstahl.com/ wp-content/uploads/2023/08/csr-policy.pdf.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

Your Company is committed to provide a healthy environment to all employees that enable them to work without the fear of prejudice and gender bias. Your Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Your Company through this policy has constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and your Company has complied with its provisions. No complaints were pending in the beginning of the year or no complaint received during the year the Financial Year 2022-23.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Earnings and Outgo:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished:

(a) Conservation of Energy:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: the company is installing briquetting plant to achieve energy efficiency in furnace operation.

(ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: the company is exploring installation of solar power project to meet part of electricity requirement.

(iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments - Nil

(b) Technology absorption:

1. The efforts made towards technology absorption.: -

2. Benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution, etc.- The Company has not taken any technical knowhow from anyone and hence not applicable.

3. In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), following information may be furnished: The Company has not imported any technology and hence not applicable.

4. Expenditure incurred on Research and Development : Nil

(c) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

PARTICULARS Amt (In Rs) Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year Nil Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows Nil

Statement under Rule 5(2) Of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

The information required under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given as below: The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2022-2023, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2022-2023 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under:

Name of Director/ Key Managerial Personnel Designation % Increase in Remuneration in the year 2022-23* Ratio of Remuneration of each Director to Median remuneration of employee Mr. Prawin Somani Whole time Director Not Applicable 17.82 Mr. Rajesh Somani Whole time Director Not Applicable 6.35 Mrs. Padma Somani Whole time Director Not Applicable 11.64 Mr. Utsabanand Nath Chief Financial Officer Not Applicable 9.31 Mr. Rahul Kumar Sinha Company Secretary Not Applicable 0.45

* percentage increase in remuneration is not applicable because there were no KMPs during previous year and no remuneration was paid to directors.

Notes: Remuneration to Non-executive & Independent Directors includes only sitting fees and annual commission.

i. The median remuneration of employees of the Company during the financial year was Rs 87,756 p.a.

ii. In the financial year, there was decrease of 11.82 % p.a in the median remuneration of employees;

iii. There were 174 permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on March 31, 2023.

iv. Average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year i.e. 2022-2023 was 7.44%. Since no remuneration was paid to directors during FY 21-22, comparison is not available for increase in their remuneration.

v. Further, no employee was in receipt of remuneration from the Company amounting to Rupees One Crore Two Lakhs or more during the financial year 2022-23.

vi. Remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

None of the Directors of the Company are in receipt of any commission from the Company.

The statement containing names of top Ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial personnel) Rules, 2014 is furnished as below:

Sr. No. Name of Employee Designation Salary (per annum) (in lakh) Qualification Experience (in years) Date of joining Last Employment 1 Mr. Prawin Somani Whole-time Director 15.64 Senior Secondary 19 years 01-04-2022 2 Mr. Shreyance Jain Head- Finance & Accounts 11.15 B.com, CA (Inter), CS (Inter) 1.5 years 01-10-2021 3 Mrs. Padma Somani Whole-time Director 10.22 B.A. 17 years 01-04-2022 4 Mr. Utsabanand Nath Chief Financial Officer 8.17 B.com 30 years 01-07-2014 Fortune Metaliks Limited 5 Mr. Mukesh Shrivastava Plant Head 7.89 B.tech Mechanical 20 years 01-04-2020 Indo Rama Synthetic Limited

Sr. No. Name of Employee Designation Salary (per annum) (in lakh) Qualification Experience (in years) Date of joining Last Employment 6 Mrs. Swati Laddha General Manager 7.43 B.E. Computer Science 29 years 01-08-2022 7 Mr. Kamal Mondal Assistant Manager 5.87 ITI 9 years 01-08-2018 8 Mr. Hemant Mishra Head - Production Manager Foundry Site 5.79 B.Sc. 25 years 01-12-2018 Shivalik Steel & Power Pvt Limited. 9 Mr. Rajesh Somani Whole-time Director 5.57 B.com 25 years 01-08-2022 10 Mr. Prince Kumar Singh Head- Electrical 5.25 ITI 14 years 01-12-2020

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism in compliance with the provision of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and Directors about the unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Company provides adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The Board has approved the policy for vigil mechanism which is available on the website of the Company at https://earthstahl.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/vigil-Mechanism-policy.pdf.

Related Party Transactions:

During the year under review, all related party transactions entered into by the Company, were at arms length and in the ordinary course of business to further the business interests of the Company. Prior approval of Audit Committee is obtained for related party transactions. The Company did not have any contracts or arrangements with related parties in terms of Section 188(1) of the Act. Also, there were no material related party contracts entered into by the Company. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for financial year 2022-23 and hence does not form part of this report. Details of related party transactions entered into by the Company have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements forming part of this Report.

Annual Return:

The Annual Return of Company for the FY 2022-23 will be available on the Companys website at www.earthstahl.com.

General:

The directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review -

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme. The directors further confirm that –

a) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

b) During the year under review, the Company was required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly such accounts and records were made and maintained.

c) The Company does not have any holding or subsidiary company and there was no Managing Director in the Company during the year under review. Hence, no question of payment of remuneration or commission to the Managing Director from the Company or from the holding company or from the subsidiary company arises;

d) The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

e) Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, no applications were made during the financial year 2022-23 by or against the Company and there are no proceedings pending as at the end of the financial year.

f) The Company has not made any one-time settlement with any of its lenders.

g) The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 [14 of 2013].

The disclosures/information/details disclosed/given elsewhere in the annual report have not been repeated again in the directors report for the sake of brevity. Members are requested to refer relevant sections for the information. All policies/ disclosures required to be disclosed on the website are available under the Investors section on the website of the Company at www.earthstahl.com.

Acknowledgments:

The Board takes this opportunity in expressing their gratitude to the bankers to the Company. The Board also acknowledges the continuous support received from its shareholders, stakeholders and employees of the Company.