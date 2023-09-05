|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended a dividend @ Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) for the financial year 2022-23, subject to the approval of the members in the general meeting. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of members, for payment of final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2023)
