East Buildtech Ltd Company Summary

225.6
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:07:00 PM

East Buildtech Ltd Summary

East Buildtech Limited was incorporated in 1984 under the name and style of Bajrang Leasing and Finance Company Limited and was promoted by Shri Jagdish Prasad Chokhani. The Company name was changed to Chokhani Business Limited and further to East Buildtech Limited in May, 2009. The main business of the Company is to acquire land and to erect and construct houses, flats, shops, offices, stores, apartments, buildings etc. and Infrastructure Development. The Company came out with a IPO in 1986 and Right Issue was launched in 1992.

