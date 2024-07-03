iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

East Buildtech Ltd Share Price

204.45
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:52:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open204.45
  • Day's High204.45
  • 52 Wk High200.45
  • Prev. Close200.45
  • Day's Low204.45
  • 52 Wk Low 24.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E55.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.21
  • EPS3.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

East Buildtech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

204.45

Prev. Close

200.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

204.45

Day's Low

204.45

52 Week's High

200.45

52 Week's Low

24.05

Book Value

37.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.37

P/E

55.07

EPS

3.64

Divi. Yield

0

East Buildtech Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

East Buildtech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

East Buildtech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.10%

Non-Promoter- 40.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

East Buildtech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.91

1.91

1.91

1.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.5

4.5

4.46

4.44

Net Worth

6.41

6.41

6.37

6.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.31

0.2

1.12

0.74

yoy growth (%)

54.46

-81.64

51.08

139.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.17

-0.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.22

0.64

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.04

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.01

0.04

-0.18

-0.02

Working capital

0.02

0.17

0.04

0.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.46

-81.64

51.08

139.87

Op profit growth

-102.8

-126.34

-515.38

-77.08

EBIT growth

-128.14

-125.55

1,766.57

-104.66

Net profit growth

-92.84

-137.5

-2,619.78

-96.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

East Buildtech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT East Buildtech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Madhusudan Chokhani

Non Executive Director

M S Agarwal

Independent Director

Lakshmi Devi Chokhani

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by East Buildtech Ltd

Summary

East Buildtech Limited was incorporated in 1984 under the name and style of Bajrang Leasing and Finance Company Limited and was promoted by Shri Jagdish Prasad Chokhani. The Company name was changed to Chokhani Business Limited and further to East Buildtech Limited in May, 2009. The main business of the Company is to acquire land and to erect and construct houses, flats, shops, offices, stores, apartments, buildings etc. and Infrastructure Development. The Company came out with a IPO in 1986 and Right Issue was launched in 1992.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the East Buildtech Ltd share price today?

The East Buildtech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹204.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of East Buildtech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of East Buildtech Ltd is ₹38.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of East Buildtech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of East Buildtech Ltd is 55.07 and 5.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of East Buildtech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a East Buildtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of East Buildtech Ltd is ₹24.05 and ₹200.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of East Buildtech Ltd?

East Buildtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.06%, 3 Years at 137.83%, 1 Year at 731.74%, 6 Month at 506.14%, 3 Month at 310.67% and 1 Month at 42.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of East Buildtech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of East Buildtech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR East Buildtech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.