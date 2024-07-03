SectorRealty
Open₹204.45
Prev. Close₹200.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹204.45
Day's Low₹204.45
52 Week's High₹200.45
52 Week's Low₹24.05
Book Value₹37.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.37
P/E55.07
EPS3.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.91
1.91
1.91
1.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.5
4.5
4.46
4.44
Net Worth
6.41
6.41
6.37
6.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.31
0.2
1.12
0.74
yoy growth (%)
54.46
-81.64
51.08
139.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.17
-0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.22
0.64
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.04
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
0.04
-0.18
-0.02
Working capital
0.02
0.17
0.04
0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.46
-81.64
51.08
139.87
Op profit growth
-102.8
-126.34
-515.38
-77.08
EBIT growth
-128.14
-125.55
1,766.57
-104.66
Net profit growth
-92.84
-137.5
-2,619.78
-96.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Madhusudan Chokhani
Non Executive Director
M S Agarwal
Independent Director
Lakshmi Devi Chokhani
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
East Buildtech Limited was incorporated in 1984 under the name and style of Bajrang Leasing and Finance Company Limited and was promoted by Shri Jagdish Prasad Chokhani. The Company name was changed to Chokhani Business Limited and further to East Buildtech Limited in May, 2009. The main business of the Company is to acquire land and to erect and construct houses, flats, shops, offices, stores, apartments, buildings etc. and Infrastructure Development. The Company came out with a IPO in 1986 and Right Issue was launched in 1992.
The East Buildtech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹204.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of East Buildtech Ltd is ₹38.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of East Buildtech Ltd is 55.07 and 5.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a East Buildtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of East Buildtech Ltd is ₹24.05 and ₹200.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
East Buildtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.06%, 3 Years at 137.83%, 1 Year at 731.74%, 6 Month at 506.14%, 3 Month at 310.67% and 1 Month at 42.42%.
