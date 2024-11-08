|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|EAST BUILDTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering inter alia unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting-Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|EAST BUILDTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve EAST BUILDTECH LIMITED HAS INFORMED BSE THAT THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY IS SCHEDULED ON 12/08/2024 INTER ALIA TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 (LODR)-CHANGE IN AUDITORS
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|EAST BUILDTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2023 and other agenda items. SUBMISSION OF OUTCOMES OF BOARD MEETING AND ANNUAL AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS PER APPLICABLE IND-AS) FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024. SUBMISSION OF OUTCOMES OF BOARD MEETING AND AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS PER APPLICABLE (IND-AS) FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|EAST BUILDTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Company is informing BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Intimation of the outcome of the Board meeting regarding approving the financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
