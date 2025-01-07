iifl-logo-icon 1
East Buildtech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

208.5
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.31

0.2

1.12

0.74

yoy growth (%)

54.46

-81.64

51.08

139.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.17

-0.55

As % of sales

26.59

65.42

15.54

74.35

Other costs

-0.22

-0.25

-0.24

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

71.77

124.58

21.75

48.45

Operating profit

0

-0.18

0.7

-0.16

OPM

1.63

-90

62.7

-22.8

Depreciation

0

0

-0.04

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

Other income

0.04

0

0.03

0.26

Profit before tax

0

-0.22

0.64

0

Taxes

-0.01

0.04

-0.18

-0.02

Tax rate

-432.43

-22.34

-28.85

-302.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

-0.17

0.45

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

-0.17

0.45

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-92.84

-137.5

-2,619.78

-96.79

NPM

-3.86

-83.41

40.81

-2.44

