|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.31
0.2
1.12
0.74
yoy growth (%)
54.46
-81.64
51.08
139.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.17
-0.55
As % of sales
26.59
65.42
15.54
74.35
Other costs
-0.22
-0.25
-0.24
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
71.77
124.58
21.75
48.45
Operating profit
0
-0.18
0.7
-0.16
OPM
1.63
-90
62.7
-22.8
Depreciation
0
0
-0.04
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
Other income
0.04
0
0.03
0.26
Profit before tax
0
-0.22
0.64
0
Taxes
-0.01
0.04
-0.18
-0.02
Tax rate
-432.43
-22.34
-28.85
-302.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.17
0.45
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.17
0.45
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-92.84
-137.5
-2,619.78
-96.79
NPM
-3.86
-83.41
40.81
-2.44
