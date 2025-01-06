East Buildtech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.22
0.64
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.04
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.01
0.04
-0.18
-0.02
Working capital
0.02
0.17
0.04
0.24
Other operating items
Operating
0.01
0
0.45
0.16
Capital expenditure
-0.06
-0.2
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.04
-0.2
0.45
0.17
Equity raised
8.9
9.32
8.49
8.52
Investing
0
0
0
-0.17
Financing
0.9
0.44
0.5
1.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.75
9.55
9.44
9.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.